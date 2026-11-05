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⚠️ Oxford City Office & Library closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
4 days ago
⚠️ City Office & Library closed for Veterans Day
The City Office and Library in Oxford will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
They will reopen with normal business hours on Thursday, November 12.
If you have a utility emergency during the closure, call 911 for assistance.
The City wishes everyone a safe holiday and offers thanks to all who have served.
More Info: City Office & Library Closure – Veterans Day
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