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Oxford

📅 Tree lighting & holiday kickoff at Cave Park

4 days ago
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📅 Holiday tree lighting & family fun at Cave Park

Kick off the holiday season with the City of Oxford at a special Christmas Tree lighting at Cave Park.

When: Saturday, November 21, 5–7 PM
Where: Cave Park, with parking at the Jr./Sr. High School

Planned activities include:

  • Hayrides from the Jr./Sr. High School to Cave Park
  • Writing letters to Santa
  • Hot cocoa and homemade cookies
  • A real live reindeer
  • More activities still being planned

At the end of the evening, everyone will gather to light the new Christmas Tree, bringing back a beloved community tradition.

Important parking notice:
No parking is allowed at Cave Park during the event. Please park at the Jr./Sr. High School and ride the hayride down to the park.

Bring the kids, invite friends, and bundle up for a cozy community night out.

More Info: A Returning Tradition

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