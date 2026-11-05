📅 Tree lighting & holiday kickoff at Cave Park

📅 Holiday tree lighting & family fun at Cave Park

Kick off the holiday season with the City of Oxford at a special Christmas Tree lighting at Cave Park.

When: Saturday, November 21, 5–7 PM

Where: Cave Park, with parking at the Jr./Sr. High School

Planned activities include:

Hayrides from the Jr./Sr. High School to Cave Park

to Writing letters to Santa

Hot cocoa and homemade cookies

and A real live reindeer

More activities still being planned

At the end of the evening, everyone will gather to light the new Christmas Tree, bringing back a beloved community tradition.

Important parking notice:

No parking is allowed at Cave Park during the event. Please park at the Jr./Sr. High School and ride the hayride down to the park.

Bring the kids, invite friends, and bundle up for a cozy community night out.