undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Tree lighting & holiday kickoff at Cave Park
📅 Holiday tree lighting & family fun at Cave Park
Kick off the holiday season with the City of Oxford at a special Christmas Tree lighting at Cave Park.
When: Saturday, November 21, 5–7 PM
Where: Cave Park, with parking at the Jr./Sr. High School
Planned activities include:
- Hayrides from the Jr./Sr. High School to Cave Park
- Writing letters to Santa
- Hot cocoa and homemade cookies
- A real live reindeer
- More activities still being planned
At the end of the evening, everyone will gather to light the new Christmas Tree, bringing back a beloved community tradition.
Important parking notice:
No parking is allowed at Cave Park during the event. Please park at the Jr./Sr. High School and ride the hayride down to the park.
Bring the kids, invite friends, and bundle up for a cozy community night out.
More Info: A Returning Tradition
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.