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Kansas City
🚧 Kansas City construction jobs with multiple high-pay openings
4 days ago
Kansas City’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid construction and skilled trades roles hiring now around Kansas City, MO.
Commercial Roofing Service Foreman
- Employer: TeamCraft Roofing Inc.
- Location: Kansas City, MO (local commercial/industrial work)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24–$35/hour (based on experience)
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady local work so you’re home most nights, strong focus on safety, and room to move up. Ideal if you have 3+ years commercial roofing and want good benefits plus promotion potential.
Equipment Operator - Construction (Travel Required)
- Employer: Tepa Companies
- Location: Based in Kansas City, MO, traveling across the Midwest region
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.42–$37.89/hour + per diem for travel 95+ miles from job site
- Why it’s worth a look: Run heavy equipment on varied projects with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement). Best for operators with 10+ years’ experience who don’t mind regional travel.
Integrated Construction Manager
- Employer: Mortenson (Data Center Group)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $107,200–$160,800/year base + incentive plan
- Why it’s worth a look: Senior role leading VDC/BIM and integrated delivery on data center projects, with strong benefits and 401(k) match. Great fit if you have 8+ years construction management and are fluent in Revit/Navisworks and 3D/4D tools.
Industrial Electrician - Kansas City Assembly (KCAP)
- Employer: Ford Motor Company
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $46.27–$46.47/hour + shift, overtime, and holiday premiums
- Why it’s worth a look: Top-tier hourly rate plus company-paid healthcare, 401(k) with strong company contributions, bonuses, PTO, and vehicle discounts. Best for experienced industrial electricians with apprenticeship or 8+ years and PLC/robotics skills.
Electrical Estimator
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local electrical contractor)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary + bonus (exact amount not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Office-based estimating for local commercial/industrial projects with no constant travel, plus benefits, 401(k), PTO, and growth potential. Good match if you have 3+ years electrical estimating and know tools like Accubid or similar.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—employers here are moving fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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