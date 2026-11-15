Kansas City is busy right now with safety and security hiring. If you like helping people stay safe and calm in tough moments, these are worth a look.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$16/hour + extra pay for bilingual Spanish/English

You’ll monitor alarms, call to verify issues, and dispatch police/fire or other help while keeping clear records. Includes a 5-week paid training program and promotion opportunities after 90 days.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Kansas City, MO (industrial/manufacturing site)

(industrial/manufacturing site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour

Day-shift role (Wed–Sun, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM) doing patrols, access control, and incident reporting at an industrial site. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, like being active on your feet, and want paid training, benefits, and extra shift options.

Employer: Frasco

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Part-time, non-exempt

Pay: $20–$26/hour (weekly pay) + paid training, paid travel time, mileage reimbursement

Entry path into fraud and surveillance work with fully paid investigator training. You’ll run mobile and stationary surveillance, capture video, write detailed reports, and may work flexible hours including nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.