Kansas City’s food scene is busy and hiring across all kinds of spots, from museums to nightclubs to neighborhood groceries. If you like fast pace, good food, and people time, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests with fresh, healthy deli meals, prep party trays, and keep the deli clean and stocked. Good fit if you like customer service, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want store discounts plus benefits and DailyPay access.

Employer: Red Robin

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile guests see at a busy burger restaurant, managing the door, wait list, and seating. Flexible hours, fun vibe, and room to grow in a full‑service casual dining brand.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $61,000/year starting

Lead table games and poker operations on the casino floor, supervising supervisors, managing staffing, and protecting game integrity. Best for someone with gaming or leadership experience who can work nights, weekends, and handle a fast, high‑stakes environment.

Employer: Cosentino's Food Stores

Location: 9717 N Ash, Kansas City, MO 64157

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help cut, smoke, stock, and display meats while assisting customers at the counter. This is hands‑on work in coolers and freezers, with lifting up to 50 lbs and lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Cosentino's Food Stores

Location: 6327 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City, MO 64113

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Produce, stock, and package bakery items, fill customer orders, and keep cases looking great. Good for someone who likes early shifts, staying organized, and working in a cooler bakery environment.

Employer: The Unbound Collection by Hyatt – Hotel Kansas City

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level cook role in a fast‑paced hotel kitchen, ideal if you have basic culinary skills and want to grow with Hyatt. Work in a supportive, high‑standard environment focused on guest experience.

Employer: American Food & Vending / American Dining Creations

Location: The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$130,000/year

Senior on‑site leader over all dining, catering, and events at the museum, partnering with museum leadership and running high‑profile programs. Great for an experienced hospitality pro with strong financial skills and event background.

Employer: Rockstar KC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time & Part-time (various roles)

Salary: From $3.00/hour + tips for tipped roles

New restaurant and nightclub hiring servers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, bar backs, security, DJs, and more. Nightlife vibe with flexible schedules, employee discounts, and lots of guest interaction (must be 21+).

Employer: 801 Chophouse

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook in a high‑volume, upscale steakhouse, working grill, sauté, broiler, or pantry. Good for experienced line cooks who like a fast pace, tight team, and strict food safety and presentation standards.

Employer: San Antonio Wings, Inc (Wingstop franchisee)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook made‑to‑order wings and sides in a team‑oriented, fast‑casual setting with no drive‑thru or curbside. Offers benefits for eligible staff, free shift meals, rotating schedules, and chances to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.