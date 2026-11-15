undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Kansas City MO Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Kansas City’s food scene is busy and hiring across all kinds of spots, from museums to nightclubs to neighborhood groceries. If you like fast pace, good food, and people time, there’s likely a fit here.
Deli Clerk
Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Help guests with fresh, healthy deli meals, prep party trays, and keep the deli clean and stocked. Good fit if you like customer service, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want store discounts plus benefits and DailyPay access.
Host / Hostess
Employer: Red Robin
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time (part-time also available)
Salary: Not listed
Be the first smile guests see at a busy burger restaurant, managing the door, wait list, and seating. Flexible hours, fun vibe, and room to grow in a full‑service casual dining brand.
Pit Manager, Table Games (Harrah's Kansas City)
Employer: Caesars Entertainment
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: About $61,000/year starting
Lead table games and poker operations on the casino floor, supervising supervisors, managing staffing, and protecting game integrity. Best for someone with gaming or leadership experience who can work nights, weekends, and handle a fast, high‑stakes environment.
MEAT HELPER, Cosentinos NORTH Price Chopper
Employer: Cosentino's Food Stores
Location: 9717 N Ash, Kansas City, MO 64157
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help cut, smoke, stock, and display meats while assisting customers at the counter. This is hands‑on work in coolers and freezers, with lifting up to 50 lbs and lots of customer interaction.
Bakery Clerk – Cosentino's Brookside Price Chopper #154
Employer: Cosentino's Food Stores
Location: 6327 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City, MO 64113
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Produce, stock, and package bakery items, fill customer orders, and keep cases looking great. Good for someone who likes early shifts, staying organized, and working in a cooler bakery environment.
Cocinero – Principiante
Employer: The Unbound Collection by Hyatt – Hotel Kansas City
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry‑level cook role in a fast‑paced hotel kitchen, ideal if you have basic culinary skills and want to grow with Hyatt. Work in a supportive, high‑standard environment focused on guest experience.
Director of Food and Beverage – Nelson Atkins Museum
Employer: American Food & Vending / American Dining Creations
Location: The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000–$130,000/year
Senior on‑site leader over all dining, catering, and events at the museum, partnering with museum leadership and running high‑profile programs. Great for an experienced hospitality pro with strong financial skills and event background.
Servers, Bartenders & More – Rockstar Kansas City
Employer: Rockstar KC
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time & Part-time (various roles)
Salary: From $3.00/hour + tips for tipped roles
New restaurant and nightclub hiring servers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, bar backs, security, DJs, and more. Nightlife vibe with flexible schedules, employee discounts, and lots of guest interaction (must be 21+).
Line Cook
Employer: 801 Chophouse
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time & Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Cook in a high‑volume, upscale steakhouse, working grill, sauté, broiler, or pantry. Good for experienced line cooks who like a fast pace, tight team, and strict food safety and presentation standards.
Cook – Wingstop Franchise
Employer: San Antonio Wings, Inc (Wingstop franchisee)
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Cook made‑to‑order wings and sides in a team‑oriented, fast‑casual setting with no drive‑thru or curbside. Offers benefits for eligible staff, free shift meals, rotating schedules, and chances to move up.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.