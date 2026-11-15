Kansas City’s logistics scene is busy right now – lots of movement in warehouses, trucking, and inventory. If you like staying active and keeping things organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads warehouse packers, shippers, and receivers. You’ll watch inventory levels, run reports, order supplies/equipment, and jump in on packing and shipping when needed.

Employer: Access | Information Management

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Pay: $19/hr

You’ll split time between driving and warehouse work, moving record boxes for hospitals, law firms, and more. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, uniforms, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like systems and numbers. You’ll manage inventory in an ERP system, handle cycle counts, fix discrepancies, and help keep materials organized in a busy beverage plant. Comes with a broad benefits package including health, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Koch Energy Services, LLC

Location: Kansas City, MO (office-based)

Kansas City, MO (office-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More desk-and-markets than warehouse. You’ll schedule natural gas flows, work with traders and pipeline operators, track capacity and rates, and help solve operational issues. On-call rotation and strong benefits for the right logistics/energy mind.

Employer: Kansas City Public Schools

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, 12 months

Salary: Starting at $70,248/year

Lead the district’s warehouse team, from staffing and training to inventory control and budgeting. Includes health and dental insurance plus a defined benefit pension with 9% employee contribution matched by KCPS.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $19.26/hour + $1.50/hr premium for Saturday

Schedule: Tue–Fri 7:00am–3:30pm, Sat 6:00am–2:30pm

Entry-friendly warehouse role picking, packing, and shipping medical products. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), parental leave, and training on equipment like forklifts and order pickers. Application window expected to close: 12/13/2026.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.