undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kansas City
🚚 Kansas City, MO Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Openings Under $75K
4 days ago
Kansas City’s logistics scene is busy right now – lots of movement in warehouses, trucking, and inventory. If you like staying active and keeping things organized, these roles are worth a look.
Supervisor, Warehouse – Lincare
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads warehouse packers, shippers, and receivers. You’ll watch inventory levels, run reports, order supplies/equipment, and jump in on packing and shipping when needed.
Warehouse/Driver Associate – Access Information Management
- Employer: Access | Information Management
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19/hr
You’ll split time between driving and warehouse work, moving record boxes for hospitals, law firms, and more. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, uniforms, and growth opportunities.
Plant Inventory Control Associate – Niagara Bottling
- Employer: Niagara Bottling
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like systems and numbers. You’ll manage inventory in an ERP system, handle cycle counts, fix discrepancies, and help keep materials organized in a busy beverage plant. Comes with a broad benefits package including health, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition help.
Natural Gas Scheduler – Koch Energy Services
- Employer: Koch Energy Services, LLC
- Location: Kansas City, MO (office-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
More desk-and-markets than warehouse. You’ll schedule natural gas flows, work with traders and pipeline operators, track capacity and rates, and help solve operational issues. On-call rotation and strong benefits for the right logistics/energy mind.
Warehouse Supervisor – Kansas City Public Schools
- Employer: Kansas City Public Schools
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, 12 months
- Salary: Starting at $70,248/year
Lead the district’s warehouse team, from staffing and training to inventory control and budgeting. Includes health and dental insurance plus a defined benefit pension with 9% employee contribution matched by KCPS.
Warehouse Associate (Days) – Cardinal Health
- Employer: Cardinal Health
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: $19.26/hour + $1.50/hr premium for Saturday
- Schedule: Tue–Fri 7:00am–3:30pm, Sat 6:00am–2:30pm
Entry-friendly warehouse role picking, packing, and shipping medical products. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), parental leave, and training on equipment like forklifts and order pickers. Application window expected to close: 12/13/2026.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.