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Kansas City
📣 Kansas City Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $100K+ Paths
4 days ago
Kansas City’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now, from med device and Medicare to tech, banking, and big-name consultancies. If you like closing deals, leading teams, or shaping brand stories, there’s a lot to pick from.
Med Device Sales Rep – Physician Office/ENT
- Employer: DAVID BAGGA COMPANY
- Location: Kansas City, MO (greater KC + parts of KS)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100K base + commission + car allowance, OTE ~$165K first year
Hardcore hunting role selling medical devices into ENT and physician offices. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of med device or pharma sales, love cold-calling, and want a six-figure path.
Business Development Director – Power Markets (1898 & Co.)
- Employer: Burns & McDonnell / 1898 & Co.
- Location: Kansas City, MO (other hubs listed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $170,000–$330,000/year + bonus & ESOP
Senior growth leader role driving multi-million-dollar pipelines with utilities and power market clients. Ideal if you have deep power markets + 13+ years BD/marketing and want to operate as a trusted advisor at the executive level.
Programmatic Trader (Remote US)
- Employer: Directive
- Location: Remote (US-based, including KC)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (set living wage; plus bonus & strong benefits)
Hands-on programmatic strategist role running B2B/SaaS campaigns across DSPs like DV360 and The Trade Desk. Great if you’ve got 3+ years programmatic buying, love data, and want fully remote work with modern benefits.
District Manager
- Employer: Kimball Midwest
- Location: Kansas City, MO (territory-based)
- Type: Full-time (Hybrid)
- Salary: $70,000–$100,000 first-year plan
Lead, hire, and develop a field sales team for a 100+ year MRO distributor. Good for someone with 2–4 years managing or training salespeople who wants leadership, growth goals, and solid benefits.
Director of Sales Operations (Remote)
- Employer: HeartLand, LLC
- Location: Remote (supports local landscape businesses)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000–$150,000 base
Own sales processes, CRM, metrics, and BDM coaching for a $300–$500M-scale field-service style business. Perfect if you’ve led sales transformation and sales ops and want to shape how decentralized teams sell.
Product Sales Manager – Above the Neck
- Employer: PIP Global Safety
- Location: Kansas City-based, multi-state territory (IL, WI, MN, IA, MO, ND, SD, NE, KS, WY, CO, UT)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Territory role as a PPE product expert, training sales teams, distributors, and end users on “above the neck” safety products. Great if you have 3–5 years in industrial/PPE sales or product support and can travel 50–60%.
Senior Banker – Barry Road at Zona Rosa
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Kansas City, MO (Barry Road/Zona Rosa Financial Center)
- Type: Full-time, in-branch
- Salary: Not listed (salary + incentives)
Front-line relationship role helping consumers and small businesses with banking needs. Good match if you have 1+ year of sales, like goals, and want a big-bank career path with full benefits.
Managing Supervisor, Health Communications
- Employer: FleishmanHillard
- Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $71,000–$125,000/year
Lead global healthcare PR programs for major pharma clients in neurology and beyond. Ideal for someone with 6+ years agency healthcare comms who can run integrated campaigns, manage teams, and handle complex medical content.
VP of Business Development – IntelligentOps
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Kansas City, MO (travel 20–60%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $163,400–$322,100/year + incentive program
High-impact role selling Deloitte’s AI-driven decision intelligence product into large operations and supply chain clients. Best for 10+ year enterprise software/product sellers who can own ARR growth and shape pricing and go-to-market.
Communications Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Kansas City, MO (Internal Firm Services)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $122,500–$423,780/year (higher WA range noted)
Lead internal communications and change messaging across firmwide initiatives. Great if you have 8+ years corporate comms, love translating complex strategy into clear stories, and want to guide senior leaders.
Medicare Field Sales – Kansas City
- Employer: Humana
- Location: Kansas City Metro (field-based)
- Type: Full-time, field
- Total Comp Range: $31,800–$123,800/year (base + commission)
Face-to-face Medicare Advantage sales through home visits, events, and community outreach. Strong fit if you’re licensed (or willing to get licensed), comfortable with tech on the go, and like community-based selling.
Solutions Engineer
- Employer: benefitbay®
- Location: Remote (US, including KC)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Pre-sales role demoing an ICHRA benefits platform to brokers and consultants. Ideal if you have 3–6 years as a solutions/sales engineer in SaaS or health tech and enjoy storytelling through live demos.
Personal Banker – Crossroads Branch
- Employer: CommunityAmerica Credit Union
- Location: Kansas City, MO (Crossroads)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (base + incentives)
Member-focused banking role with consultative sales, lending conversations, and community feel. Good for 2+ years consultative sales and anyone who wants a mission-driven, local credit union culture.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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