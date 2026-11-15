Kansas City’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now, from med device and Medicare to tech, banking, and big-name consultancies. If you like closing deals, leading teams, or shaping brand stories, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: DAVID BAGGA COMPANY

DAVID BAGGA COMPANY Location: Kansas City, MO (greater KC + parts of KS)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100K base + commission + car allowance, OTE ~$165K first year

Hardcore hunting role selling medical devices into ENT and physician offices. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of med device or pharma sales, love cold-calling, and want a six-figure path.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell / 1898 & Co.

Location: Kansas City, MO (other hubs listed)

(other hubs listed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000–$330,000/year + bonus & ESOP

Senior growth leader role driving multi-million-dollar pipelines with utilities and power market clients. Ideal if you have deep power markets + 13+ years BD/marketing and want to operate as a trusted advisor at the executive level.

Employer: Directive

Location: Remote (US-based, including KC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (set living wage; plus bonus & strong benefits)

Hands-on programmatic strategist role running B2B/SaaS campaigns across DSPs like DV360 and The Trade Desk. Great if you’ve got 3+ years programmatic buying, love data, and want fully remote work with modern benefits.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Location: Kansas City, MO (territory-based)

Type: Full-time (Hybrid)

Salary: $70,000–$100,000 first-year plan

Lead, hire, and develop a field sales team for a 100+ year MRO distributor. Good for someone with 2–4 years managing or training salespeople who wants leadership, growth goals, and solid benefits.

Employer: HeartLand, LLC

Location: Remote (supports local landscape businesses)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$150,000 base

Own sales processes, CRM, metrics, and BDM coaching for a $300–$500M-scale field-service style business. Perfect if you’ve led sales transformation and sales ops and want to shape how decentralized teams sell.

Employer: PIP Global Safety

Location: Kansas City-based, multi-state territory (IL, WI, MN, IA, MO, ND, SD, NE, KS, WY, CO, UT)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Territory role as a PPE product expert, training sales teams, distributors, and end users on “above the neck” safety products. Great if you have 3–5 years in industrial/PPE sales or product support and can travel 50–60%.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Kansas City, MO (Barry Road/Zona Rosa Financial Center)

Type: Full-time, in-branch

Salary: Not listed (salary + incentives)

Front-line relationship role helping consumers and small businesses with banking needs. Good match if you have 1+ year of sales, like goals, and want a big-bank career path with full benefits.

Employer: FleishmanHillard

Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,000–$125,000/year

Lead global healthcare PR programs for major pharma clients in neurology and beyond. Ideal for someone with 6+ years agency healthcare comms who can run integrated campaigns, manage teams, and handle complex medical content.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO (travel 20–60%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $163,400–$322,100/year + incentive program

High-impact role selling Deloitte’s AI-driven decision intelligence product into large operations and supply chain clients. Best for 10+ year enterprise software/product sellers who can own ARR growth and shape pricing and go-to-market.

Employer: PwC

Location: Kansas City, MO (Internal Firm Services)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500–$423,780/year (higher WA range noted)

Lead internal communications and change messaging across firmwide initiatives. Great if you have 8+ years corporate comms, love translating complex strategy into clear stories, and want to guide senior leaders.

Employer: Humana

Location: Kansas City Metro (field-based)

Type: Full-time, field

Total Comp Range: $31,800–$123,800/year (base + commission)

Face-to-face Medicare Advantage sales through home visits, events, and community outreach. Strong fit if you’re licensed (or willing to get licensed), comfortable with tech on the go, and like community-based selling.

Employer: benefitbay®

Location: Remote (US, including KC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pre-sales role demoing an ICHRA benefits platform to brokers and consultants. Ideal if you have 3–6 years as a solutions/sales engineer in SaaS or health tech and enjoy storytelling through live demos.

Employer: CommunityAmerica Credit Union

Location: Kansas City, MO (Crossroads)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + incentives)

Member-focused banking role with consultative sales, lending conversations, and community feel. Good for 2+ years consultative sales and anyone who wants a mission-driven, local credit union culture.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.