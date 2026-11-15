Kansas City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to skilled trades. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly pay + benefits)

This role keeps the plant running by loading and unloading large industrial washers and dryers. 40-hour, Monday–Friday schedule with weekends off, on-the-job training, and benefits like 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, tuition help, and employee discounts.

Employer: Catalent

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 100% onsite

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

Work in a clean, regulated environment helping make life-saving medicines. Great if you’re detail-focused: you’ll follow cGMP rules, run equipment, and keep production areas “tour ready.” Comes with day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO + holidays, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth paths.

Employer: ALPLA Group

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping molding machines and packaging systems running in a global packaging company. You’ll do installs, preventive and predictive maintenance, and general facility work, with competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition help, and strong training and advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles posted once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.