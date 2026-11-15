Kansas City is busy right now for leaders who like to own results, grow teams, and build something. Here are several management roles across construction, wellness, tech, sports, and more.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (DOE)

Competitive base + bonus (DOE) Type: Full-time

Lead ground-up multifamily and hospitality builds with a reputable, year-round busy general contractor. Strong benefits, company vehicle + gas card, and relocation support if you’re moving to KC.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: $120,000 – $170,000 + bonuses

+ bonuses Type: Full-time

Run commercial, public, institutional, and K-12 projects from pre-con through closeout. Great fit if you know MEP/HVAC, tenant improvements, and Procore/Primavera, and want hybrid work, unlimited PTO, strong 401k match, and relocation benefits.

Employer: Lotus Rain Wellness Spa

Location: Kansas City, MO – Country Club Plaza

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 + performance bonus

+ performance bonus Type: Full-time, on-site

Run an upscale day spa in the Plaza, leading operations, staff, and growth. Includes bonus potential and even an optional low-cost apartment next to the spa, ideal if you’re relocating.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own operational, financial, and growth performance for facility services across Missouri and Kansas. You’ll manage site leaders, drive revenue growth, and deepen client relationships.

Employer: AZCO

Location: Kansas City, MO (travel ~20%)

(travel ~20%) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead project controls for heavy industrial and gas projects—scheduling, cost reports, cash flow, and earned value. Great for someone with Primavera P6 and construction management experience who wants a specialist leadership track.

Employer: Mortenson

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: $152,700 – $229,100 + incentive plan

+ incentive plan Type: Full-time

Lead MEP/MEPT estimating on complex projects and manage estimating teams. Strong package with medical, 401k match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more, ideal for a seasoned estimator ready for a senior leadership role.

Employer: SS&C Technologies

Location: Listed as NY/MA/Remote; role posted in Kansas City, MO

Listed as NY/MA/Remote; role posted in Salary: $140,000 – $190,000 base + bonus/equity eligible

base + bonus/equity eligible Type: Full-time

Own the strategy and launch of new outsourced operations and tech products for asset managers. Perfect for a FinTech / asset servicing product leader with deep investment operations experience who likes to build from scratch.

Employer: Climate Pros, LLC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a team of service technicians, handle training, performance, and customer callbacks. Good fit if you’re a journeyman-level tech ready to move into people leadership in a service-focused business.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO (travel ~50%)

(travel ~50%) Salary: $171,500 – $307,500 + incentive program

+ incentive program Type: Full-time

Senior role leading contact center and AI-enabled service transformations using platforms like NICE CXone and Amazon Connect. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in digital/contact center solutions and a mix of sales and delivery leadership.

Employer: DEPCOM Power, Inc (Koch company)

Location: Kansas City, MO / Remote Midwest (travel ~50%)

(travel ~50%) Salary: $150,000 – $190,000 + variable pay

+ variable pay Type: Full-time

Lead high-voltage substation and interconnection projects for utility-scale renewables. Great for an electrical/utility PM who can manage EPCs, review HV designs, and wants to stay close to the energy transition.

Employer: TNS Autosports

Location: North Kansas City, MO

Salary: $75,125 – $99,123 per year

per year Type: Full-time, on-site

Run the entire reconditioning shop—mechanics, detailers, vendors, parts, and quality control—to get used cars sale-ready fast. Includes 401(k), health benefits, PTO, and flexible schedule, and reports directly to ownership.

Employer: Brodie Rec League

Location: Kansas City, MO / KS

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000 + bonus + uncapped commission

+ bonus + uncapped commission Type: Full-time, on-site

Be the first hire in a new city and launch Brodie’s adult basketball leagues—open the market, fill gyms, and then build and coach your own team of league managers. Great for someone rooted in the local hoops community with proven P&L and sales experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.