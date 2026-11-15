Kansas City is busy right now with hands-on roles that keep buildings, labs, and venues running smoothly. If you like staying active and seeing the impact of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stowers Institute for Medical Research

Stowers Institute for Medical Research Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Internship, full-time hours (Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps research labs running by washing and sterilizing glassware, helping with fly food prep, and supporting receiving and supply areas. Good fit if you’re organized, don’t mind physical work, and want experience in a science environment.

Employer: Puttery

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time (nights/weekends/holidays as needed)

(nights/weekends/holidays as needed) Salary: $17–$19 per hour

Help keep a modern mini-golf and nightlife venue spotless and welcoming, from restrooms to walkways. Great if you like an active job, can lift up to 50 lbs, and enjoy working around guests in a fun, fast-paced spot.

Employer: Stowers Institute for Medical Research

Stowers Institute for Medical Research Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time (working supervisor role)

Full-time (working supervisor role) Salary: Not listed

Lead the General Maintenance Engineer team while also doing hands-on work on HVAC, plumbing, lighting, and general repairs. Ideal if you have a Missouri Class “A” Operating Engineers License, 6+ years maintenance experience (lab or hospital), and want to supervise, schedule, and mentor a crew.

Employer: Stowers Institute for Medical Research

Stowers Institute for Medical Research Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Focus on optimizing building mechanical systems, especially chiller plants and airflow, using building automation tools like Johnson Controls Metasys and SkySpark. Good match if you have 5+ years plant engineering experience and enjoy data-driven system tuning plus some hands-on maintenance.

Employer: HL Restoration

Location: Kansas City Metro Area, MO

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Lead water mitigation and mold remediation jobs, manage crews, keep vehicles and warehouse organized, and stay in close touch with clients and managers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, paid holidays, and vacation; needs 2+ years mitigation/remediation experience and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.