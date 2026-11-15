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Kansas City
🚌 Kansas City, MO Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Kansas City’s transport scene is busy right now — from local routes to OTR, there’s solid demand for safe, reliable drivers and mechanics.
Below are several hand-picked roles you can scan fast and click through if they fit.
Intermodal Equipment Operator
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate yard hostlers, top picks, forklifts, and similar gear to move containers and trailers in rail and terminal yards. Good fit if you like heavy equipment, fast-paced outdoor work, and strict safety standards.
CDL-A Truck Driver – Dedicated Night Runs | Solo
- Employer: FedEx Ground contractor (solo driver role)
- Location: Kansas City, MO → Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,350–$1,650 per week, home daily
Nightly dedicated lane, about 400 miles per day, drop & hook and 100% no-touch freight. Great if you want steady nights, predictable income, and to sleep at home every day.
Assistant Manager, Shuttle Operations (Non-CDL)
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.00/hour
Lead and support shuttle drivers and parking operations, handle reports, and keep customers happy. Good step up if you have at least a year of supervisory experience and want leadership in transportation without driving a CDL route.
Class A CDL Driver, AM Home Daily
- Employer: Pratt Industries / Pratt Logistics
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24/hour + $2,200 sign-on bonus
Home daily with consistent freight and about 80% drop & hook using 53’ dry vans and late-model equipment. Comes with full benefits and is ideal if you want steady local work and to be home every day.
Class A CDL Driver, Home Every Weekend
- Employer: Pratt Industries / Pratt Logistics
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24/hour or $0.60 CPM (trip-dependent) + $2,200 sign-on bonus
Regional-style runs with home every weekend, consistent freight, and about 80% drop & hook. Good for drivers who want more miles than local but still regular weekends at home.
Landscape Fleet Mechanic
- Employer: Signature Landscape
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Maintain and repair trucks, trailers, and landscape equipment, from PMs to full diagnostics. Strong fit if you have 2+ years of mechanical experience and like a hands-on shop role with benefits and room to grow.
Alignment Technician
- Employer: Big O Tires (MFA Petroleum Company)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle alignments, brakes, and front-end work while helping the shop hit service and sales goals. Great for techs with at least a year of lube/tire/service experience who want strong benefits and growth options.
Transportation Specialist
- Employer: Access | Information Management
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00/hour
Drive set routes to pick up and deliver secure records and media, with daily lifting and scanning. Comes with full benefits, 14 days PTO, holidays, and a 3% 401(k) match — good if you like active, steady local work.
Mechanic
- Employer: Crete Carrier Corporation
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Inspect, diagnose, and repair tractors, trailers, and refrigeration units, plus handle preventive maintenance. A solid fit for diesel/transport mechanics who want to work with a major carrier’s fleet.
Local Class A Truck Driver
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Local Class A role with home daily runs, DOT-compliant logs, and a focus on safe, on-time pickups and deliveries. Good for safety-minded drivers who want to stay close to home.
Sale Day Driver
- Employer: Direct Automotive Services, LLC
- Location: Kansas City, MO (auto auction)
- Type: Part-time / 1099 contract
- Pay: $15/hour
Drive and park vehicles at the auto auction every Thursday, perfect for students, retirees, or gig workers wanting simple, social side income.
CDL-A OTR Company Driver – $0.80–$0.85/Mile
- Employer: Unique Freight Carrier
- Location: Based in Kansas City, MO (OTR, all 48 states)
- Type: Full-time (1099)
- Pay: $0.80–$0.85/mile, about $2,800–$3,500/week
High-mile OTR dry van with 3,000–3,500 miles/week expected, 1099 pay, and pets/passengers allowed. Best for experienced CDL-A drivers (2+ years OTR) willing to stay out 3+ weeks at a time.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh — KC transport roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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