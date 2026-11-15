Kansas City’s transport scene is busy right now — from local routes to OTR, there’s solid demand for safe, reliable drivers and mechanics.

Below are several hand-picked roles you can scan fast and click through if they fit.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate yard hostlers, top picks, forklifts, and similar gear to move containers and trailers in rail and terminal yards. Good fit if you like heavy equipment, fast-paced outdoor work, and strict safety standards.

Employer: FedEx Ground contractor (solo driver role)

FedEx Ground contractor (solo driver role) Location: Kansas City, MO → Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,350–$1,650 per week, home daily

Nightly dedicated lane, about 400 miles per day, drop & hook and 100% no-touch freight. Great if you want steady nights, predictable income, and to sleep at home every day.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00/hour

Lead and support shuttle drivers and parking operations, handle reports, and keep customers happy. Good step up if you have at least a year of supervisory experience and want leadership in transportation without driving a CDL route.

Employer: Pratt Industries / Pratt Logistics

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24/hour + $2,200 sign-on bonus

Home daily with consistent freight and about 80% drop & hook using 53’ dry vans and late-model equipment. Comes with full benefits and is ideal if you want steady local work and to be home every day.

Employer: Pratt Industries / Pratt Logistics

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24/hour or $0.60 CPM (trip-dependent) + $2,200 sign-on bonus

Regional-style runs with home every weekend, consistent freight, and about 80% drop & hook. Good for drivers who want more miles than local but still regular weekends at home.

Employer: Signature Landscape

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Maintain and repair trucks, trailers, and landscape equipment, from PMs to full diagnostics. Strong fit if you have 2+ years of mechanical experience and like a hands-on shop role with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Big O Tires (MFA Petroleum Company)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle alignments, brakes, and front-end work while helping the shop hit service and sales goals. Great for techs with at least a year of lube/tire/service experience who want strong benefits and growth options.

Employer: Access | Information Management

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Drive set routes to pick up and deliver secure records and media, with daily lifting and scanning. Comes with full benefits, 14 days PTO, holidays, and a 3% 401(k) match — good if you like active, steady local work.

Employer: Crete Carrier Corporation

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect, diagnose, and repair tractors, trailers, and refrigeration units, plus handle preventive maintenance. A solid fit for diesel/transport mechanics who want to work with a major carrier’s fleet.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local Class A role with home daily runs, DOT-compliant logs, and a focus on safe, on-time pickups and deliveries. Good for safety-minded drivers who want to stay close to home.

Employer: Direct Automotive Services, LLC

Location: Kansas City, MO (auto auction)

Type: Part-time / 1099 contract

Pay: $15/hour

Drive and park vehicles at the auto auction every Thursday, perfect for students, retirees, or gig workers wanting simple, social side income.

Employer: Unique Freight Carrier

Location: Based in Kansas City, MO (OTR, all 48 states)

Based in (OTR, all 48 states) Type: Full-time (1099)

Pay: $0.80–$0.85/mile, about $2,800–$3,500/week

High-mile OTR dry van with 3,000–3,500 miles/week expected, 1099 pay, and pets/passengers allowed. Best for experienced CDL-A drivers (2+ years OTR) willing to stay out 3+ weeks at a time.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh — KC transport roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.