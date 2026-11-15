📅 Free Hunger Games movie screening at the Library

The Kansas City Public Library is hosting a free showing of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as part of a series leading up to the release of Sunrise on the Reaping.

Date: Not listed on this page

Not listed on this page Time: Movie starts at 3:30 p.m. (promptly)

Movie starts at (promptly) Cost: Free

Public computers and printing at the Library are currently unavailable due to a system outage, so plan ahead if you usually print tickets or directions there.

If you need ADA accommodations to attend, contact the Library at least 3 business days in advance at 816.701.3409 or ADA@kclibrary.org (TTY: 711 or 866.520.7309 for Spanish).

The Library may take photos or video during the event for marketing and promotional use.