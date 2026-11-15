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Kansas City
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Kansas City Today
4 days ago
Kansas City neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to garden gear. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be a good fit for your home.
Simmons Beautyrest King Mattress
- Item: Simmons king size Beautyrest Recharge mattress
- Condition/details: Quilted top with dark blue edging; has always had an extra pad on top. Poster says they will help load, but you must pick up and they will not deliver.
- Location: Graden/Blair Rd, Parkville, MO
- Source: Nextdoor
Triangle Wooden Desk
- Item: Triangle-shaped wooden desk with metal legs
- Condition/details: Designed to fit into a corner, great for a small office or study nook.
- Location: Highland View, Kansas City, MO
- Source: Nextdoor
Stewart & Hamilton Perfect Care 3000 Mattress
- Item: Stewart & Hamilton Perfect Care 3000 spring mattress, king size
- Condition/details: Poster notes it does have a few tears on the top.
- Location: Highland View, Kansas City, MO
- Source: Nextdoor
Wooden Storage Cabinet / Small Pantry
- Item: Wooden storage cabinet, used as a small pantry
- Condition/details: Previously used in the kitchen to store snacks and cookbooks. Good for extra storage in a kitchen, garage, or craft room.
- Location: Highland View, Kansas City, MO
- Source: Nextdoor
Greenhouse with Shelves
- Item: Portable greenhouse with multiple shelves
- Condition/details: Ideal for small gardens or starting plants. Listed as free at the curb.
- Location: 8705 N Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64155 (King's Gate area)
- Source: Nextdoor
Masterbuilt Charcoal Grill/Smoker
- Item: Masterbuilt charcoal grill/smoker
- Condition/details: Comes with a digital control panel, handy for more precise cooking and smoking.
- Location: Maple Park, Kansas City, MO
- Source: Nextdoor
FREE STUFF – Odds and Ends
- Item: Mixed free items, described as “just odds and ends”, with some new things included
- Condition/details: All items are FREE; exact items not listed, so it’s a bit of a treasure hunt.
- Location: 68th and Main, Armour Hills, Kansas City, MO
- Source: Nextdoor
If you see something you like, reach out or head over soon—these free deals in Kansas City can disappear fast once neighbors spot them.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.