Kansas City neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to garden gear. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be a good fit for your home.

Item: Simmons king size Beautyrest Recharge mattress

Simmons Condition/details: Quilted top with dark blue edging ; has always had an extra pad on top . Poster says they will help load , but you must pick up and they will not deliver .

Quilted top with ; has . Poster says they , but and they . Location: Graden/Blair Rd, Parkville, MO

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Triangle-shaped wooden desk with metal legs

with Condition/details: Designed to fit into a corner , great for a small office or study nook.

Designed to , great for a small office or study nook. Location: Highland View, Kansas City, MO

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Stewart & Hamilton Perfect Care 3000 spring mattress , king size

, Condition/details: Poster notes it does have a few tears on the top .

Poster notes it . Location: Highland View, Kansas City, MO

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Wooden storage cabinet , used as a small pantry

, used as a Condition/details: Previously used in the kitchen to store snacks and cookbooks . Good for extra storage in a kitchen, garage, or craft room.

Previously used in the . Good for extra storage in a kitchen, garage, or craft room. Location: Highland View, Kansas City, MO

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Portable greenhouse with multiple shelves

Condition/details: Ideal for small gardens or starting plants. Listed as free at the curb .

Ideal for or starting plants. Listed as . Location: 8705 N Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64155 (King's Gate area)

(King's Gate area) Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Masterbuilt charcoal grill/smoker

Condition/details: Comes with a digital control panel , handy for more precise cooking and smoking.

Comes with a , handy for more precise cooking and smoking. Location: Maple Park, Kansas City, MO

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Mixed free items , described as “just odds and ends” , with some new things included

Mixed , described as , with included Condition/details: All items are FREE ; exact items not listed, so it’s a bit of a treasure hunt.

All items are ; exact items not listed, so it’s a bit of a treasure hunt. Location: 68th and Main, Armour Hills, Kansas City, MO

Source: Nextdoor

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If you see something you like, reach out or head over soon—these free deals in Kansas City can disappear fast once neighbors spot them.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.