Kansas City has some solid community-focused roles open right now, especially for folks who like direct service and support work.

Employer: Children of Homicide Victims (COHV)

Children of Homicide Victims (COHV) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Compensation based on experience

Work closely with families who’ve lost a loved one to homicide, helping them find resources, navigate grief, and stay connected to support. Good fit if you’re organized, trauma-informed, and know (or want to learn) KC’s community resources.

Employer: Children of Homicide Victims (COHV)

Children of Homicide Victims (COHV) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week)

Pay: $16–$22 per hour

Help plan and run grief support, youth programs, and community events. Great if you like juggling details, talking with families and volunteers, and want hands-on nonprofit experience with room to grow.

Employer: Children of Homicide Victims (COHV)

Children of Homicide Victims (COHV) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Part-time / Contract

Pay: Compensation based on credentials and services

School-based and group work with kids and teens dealing with grief and trauma. Ideal for licensed or supervised clinicians, social workers, or behavior specialists who want flexible hours and meaningful, trauma-informed work.

Employer: State of Missouri – Family Support Division

Location: Jackson County Child Support Office, Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: State pay with potential differentials; full benefits package

Frontline role helping families with child support services by phone, in person, and online. Comes with a six-month training program, steady schedule, and strong state benefits; you’ll need either a high school diploma + 4 years customer service or a bachelor’s degree.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting makes it clear how your experience could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.