⚠️ Big changes coming to 18th & Vine: parking, streets, and new projects

Kansas City is moving ahead with major work in and around the 18th & Vine Jazz District.

Parking & meetings

The Jazz District Garage will start charging on December 1, 2026 : $5 daily, $10 event parking, $65 monthly.

will start charging on : daily, event parking, monthly. A virtual meeting on Roy Blunt Luminary Park and related I‑670/downtown closures is set for Monday, November 23, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. on Microsoft Teams (join by link or call 1‑872‑212‑5076 , Conference ID 123 025 212# ).

and related is set for on (join by link or call , Conference ID ). Need accommodations or language help? Email ryan.mcmonigle@kcmo.org at least 72 hours before the meeting.

Street & utility work

Lane closures on Paseo at E 16th near Guadalupe High School the weeks of November 16 and 23 .

near the weeks of . Sidewalk and lane changes around Vine St between 18th–19th for The Parker housing project.

for housing project. Ongoing Parade Park Homes demolition and temporary changes on Woodland Ave .

demolition and temporary changes on . Sewer work near Clymer Community Center (1301 Vine St) with lane changes on Highland Ave through late November 2026.

Events on 18th Street can resume with proper permits via KC Event Hub. Business owners can get help from Kansas City BizCare.