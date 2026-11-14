📅 Monthly open discussion group for adults at KC Library

Join the 6242 Talking Club every 2nd Saturday for a relaxed, open discussion group with no set agenda. The conversation goes wherever attendees want to take it. The group is facilitated by Maxi Moody and is intended for adults 18+.

If you need ADA accommodations to attend, contact the Library at least 3 business days in advance at 816.701.3409 or ADA@kclibrary.org (TTY: 711 or 866.520.7309 for Spanish).

The Kansas City Public Library may record video or take photos during the program for marketing and promotional use.