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Kansas City
🔬 Kansas City MO Science & Research Jobs – Multiple Open Roles
2 days ago
Kansas City’s science scene is busy right now, with labs and institutes hiring across research, pharma, and biotech. If you’re into experiments, data, or drug development, there’s something here for you.
Research Technician – Fish Department
- Employer: Stowers Institute for Medical Research
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about hands-on work with zebrafish: feeding, health checks, water changes, and keeping detailed records in a warm aquatic lab. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in life sciences and want daily animal care experience in a top research institute.
Postdoctoral Research Associate – Regulatory Genomics (Zeitlinger Lab)
- Employer: Stowers Institute for Medical Research
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, 5-year fully funded postdoc
- Salary: At or above NIH NRSA postdoc level, with benefits day one
Work at the interface of molecular biology, genomics, and machine learning to decode how DNA controls gene regulation. Comes with structured PostdocEDGE training, strong mentorship, and the stability of five years of funding so you can focus on big, deep projects.
Postdoctoral Researcher – Basic Biomedical Science
- Employer: Stowers Institute for Medical Research
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and run hypothesis-driven experiments, analyze data, publish papers, and present at conferences in a highly collaborative biomedical research environment. Ideal if you have a PhD in biology, biomedical sciences, physics, or related field and enjoy interdisciplinary work and mentoring students.
Lab Analyst I – Night Shift (12-Month Assignment)
- Employer: TekWissen (onsite at a major German pharma/biotech client)
- Location: Kansas City, MO 64120
- Type: Temporary (12 months), Onsite, 7pm–7am
- Salary: Not listed
Perform routine analytical testing for process and quality control in a 24/7 lab, handle solutions and waste, and use systems like LIMS and chromatography data software. Good entry point if you have HS diploma + 1 year lab experience and don’t mind nights, weekends, and holidays.
Pharmaceutical Development Scientist II – Oral Solid Dosage
- Employer: Catalent
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Onsite, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and support formulation and process design for oral solid drugs and help with clinical trial manufacturing in a GMP environment. Best for candidates with a BS + 8+ years, MS + 6+ years, or PhD + 2+ years in life/physical sciences and experience in solids development or manufacturing.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new KC science roles pop up every week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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