Kansas City’s science scene is busy right now, with labs and institutes hiring across research, pharma, and biotech. If you’re into experiments, data, or drug development, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Stowers Institute for Medical Research

Stowers Institute for Medical Research Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about hands-on work with zebrafish: feeding, health checks, water changes, and keeping detailed records in a warm aquatic lab. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in life sciences and want daily animal care experience in a top research institute.

Employer: Stowers Institute for Medical Research

Stowers Institute for Medical Research Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 5-year fully funded postdoc

Salary: At or above NIH NRSA postdoc level, with benefits day one

Work at the interface of molecular biology, genomics, and machine learning to decode how DNA controls gene regulation. Comes with structured PostdocEDGE training, strong mentorship, and the stability of five years of funding so you can focus on big, deep projects.

Employer: Stowers Institute for Medical Research

Stowers Institute for Medical Research Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and run hypothesis-driven experiments, analyze data, publish papers, and present at conferences in a highly collaborative biomedical research environment. Ideal if you have a PhD in biology, biomedical sciences, physics, or related field and enjoy interdisciplinary work and mentoring students.

Employer: TekWissen (onsite at a major German pharma/biotech client)

(onsite at a major German pharma/biotech client) Location: Kansas City, MO 64120

Type: Temporary (12 months), Onsite, 7pm–7am

Salary: Not listed

Perform routine analytical testing for process and quality control in a 24/7 lab, handle solutions and waste, and use systems like LIMS and chromatography data software. Good entry point if you have HS diploma + 1 year lab experience and don’t mind nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Catalent

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, Onsite, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Salary: Not listed

Lead and support formulation and process design for oral solid drugs and help with clinical trial manufacturing in a GMP environment. Best for candidates with a BS + 8+ years, MS + 6+ years, or PhD + 2+ years in life/physical sciences and experience in solids development or manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new KC science roles pop up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.