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Kansas City
Library Hosts Spooky Night at Historic Cemetery
9 days ago
More than 100 people took part in an annual spooky storytelling night at Kansas City's oldest public cemetery. The event was co-sponsored by Young Friends of Kansas City Public Library and Union Cemetery Historical Society.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Kansas City Public Library
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