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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Kansas City Right Now
Kansas City neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture, tools, or home supplies, take a look below.
Refrigerator Water Filters – FREE
Item: Refrigerator water filter replacements
Condition: Unused (2 replacement filters left from a previous fridge)
Location: N.O.B.L.E., Kansas City, MO
Source: nextdoor.com
The owner bought a new refrigerator and has 2 unused water filters from the old one. If your fridge uses the same type, this could save you some money on replacements. Offered completely FREE.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Homelite Pole Pruner – FREE (Needs New Rope)
Item: Homelite pole pruner
Condition: Free, needs new rope
Location: Line Creek Meadows, Kansas City, MO
Pickup spot: 2251 NW Barry Rd (SAVERS parking lot), north of the river
Source: nextdoor.com
This Homelite pole pruner is being given away for free. It needs a new rope, so it’s best for someone who’s handy with small repairs or yard tools. Pickup is in the SAVERS parking lot on NW Barry Rd, north of the river.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Stanley Furniture Dresser – 2 Pieces Together
Item: Stanley Furniture dresser with top piece (2 pieces, must take both)
Condition: Free, heavy, quality furniture
Location: Parvin area, Colonial Square Townhomes (east entrance, back by the interstate), Kansas City, MO – Northland near I-29 & I-35
Source: nextdoor.com
Bottom dresser:
- 64" long
- 30.5" tall
- 18.5" wide
- 3 drawers & 2 doors
Top piece (with light inside):
- 32" long
- 48.25" tall
- 18" wide
These are quality, very nice pieces made by Stanley Furniture and are only given away together. The owner notes they are HEAVY and they cannot help move, so you’ll need to bring help/muscle and a suitable vehicle. They also mention GPS does not always get you there; the home is in Colonial Square townhomes, east entrance, all the way to the back by the interstate in the Northland near I-29 & I-35.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Kansas City tend to go fast, so if something looks useful to you, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.