Kansas City neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture, tools, or home supplies, take a look below.

Item: Refrigerator water filter replacements

Condition: Unused (2 replacement filters left from a previous fridge)

Location: N.O.B.L.E., Kansas City, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner bought a new refrigerator and has 2 unused water filters from the old one. If your fridge uses the same type, this could save you some money on replacements. Offered completely FREE.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Homelite pole pruner

Condition: Free, needs new rope

Location: Line Creek Meadows, Kansas City, MO

Pickup spot: 2251 NW Barry Rd (SAVERS parking lot), north of the river

Source: nextdoor.com

This Homelite pole pruner is being given away for free. It needs a new rope, so it’s best for someone who’s handy with small repairs or yard tools. Pickup is in the SAVERS parking lot on NW Barry Rd, north of the river.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stanley Furniture dresser with top piece (2 pieces, must take both)

Condition: Free, heavy, quality furniture

Location: Parvin area, Colonial Square Townhomes (east entrance, back by the interstate), Kansas City, MO – Northland near I-29 & I-35

Source: nextdoor.com

Bottom dresser:

64" long

30.5" tall

18.5" wide

3 drawers & 2 doors

Top piece (with light inside):

32" long

48.25" tall

18" wide

These are quality, very nice pieces made by Stanley Furniture and are only given away together. The owner notes they are HEAVY and they cannot help move, so you’ll need to bring help/muscle and a suitable vehicle. They also mention GPS does not always get you there; the home is in Colonial Square townhomes, east entrance, all the way to the back by the interstate in the Northland near I-29 & I-35.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Kansas City tend to go fast, so if something looks useful to you, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.