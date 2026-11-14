🏛️ Land Bank Board to Weigh Property Sales, $300K RFPs, and Policy Changes

The Land Bank of Kansas City, Missouri Board of Commissioners will meet by Zoom at 11:00 a.m. on November 18, 2026. The agenda starts with roll call, confirming a quorum, and approving minutes from July, August, and September meetings.

Next, the Executive Director will give a report, then the Board will look at several property sales:

Held Agenda (more discussion expected)

6827 E 12th St. – proposed sale to Shameka Giles for a car rental business .

– proposed sale to for a . 414 E Bannister Rd. – proposed sale to Fahteema Parrish / Parrish Cares.

Consent Agenda (typically routine items)

5836 E 27th St. – proposed sale to Xochilt Hernandez to maintain the property.

Presentation Agenda (with short presentations)

2615 E 85th St. – Darryl Forte for beehives to promote pollination .

– for . 3551 Prospect Ave. – Darryl Forte for free weekend farmers’ market space .

– for . 5404 E 35th St. – Curry Devo Group to build duplexes.

Old Business – Purchase Option Agreements The Board will review option agreements with:

Maxamillion Howell for properties on Wabash Ave., E 20th St., E 21st St., and Brooklyn Ave. (including 2012–2022 Wabash , 2411 & 2509 E 20th , 2507–2511 E 21st , 2628 & 2636 Brooklyn ).

for properties on (including , , , ). Bill Kimble / Neighborhood United for properties on Chestnut, Bellefontaine, Walrond, College, South Benton, and Agnes (including multiple addresses from 6119–7027 Chestnut, 6931–7004 Bellefontaine, 7028–7030 Walrond, 7020 College, 6719–6741 South Benton, and 6122–6714 Agnes).

New Business – Elections, Planning, and Contracts

Election of officers .

. Discussion of the 2026 Joint Strategic Plan .

. Possible acceptance of 3015 E 20th St. from KCMHA for Quiet Title work.

from for work. Possible contract talks for three RFPs , each for $100,000 : Safety Tree RFP Advance Abatement RFP Mid-Tier Abatement RFP

, each for : 8900 Euclid Ave. – for Ryan Droege with Parks and Recreation .

– for . Purchase Option Agreement with Shelvy Convert / CPM Investments Groups, LLC for multiple properties on Norton, Mersington, E 58th, E 58th Ter., E 59th (including 5718 & 5820–5830 Norton, 5726 Mersington, and several E 58th / E 58th Ter. / E 59th addresses).

The Board will also review Policies and Procedures Updates, focusing on Section III: Land Transfers.

A closed session is planned to discuss new Abandoned Housing Act litigation, Case No. 2616-CV29684, and other matters allowed under Section 610.021 RSMo (legal, real estate, personnel, and sealed bids/proposals).

Residents with disabilities can request accommodations by contacting the 311 Action Center at 311 or (816) 513-1313, TTY 513-1889, or actioncenter@kcmo.org. For translation services, residents are directed to email OLA@kcmo.org.