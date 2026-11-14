📅 The Kansas City Housing Trust Fund will hold a virtual public meeting on Monday, November 23rd, 2:00–4:00 PM on Microsoft Teams.

You can join online using this link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/283308248998601?p=447M58vS4vyR47K9F3

Meeting ID: 283 308 248 998 601

Passcode: 2t589sp3

The agenda includes:

Call to Order and Meeting Overview

Approval of the September 2026 meeting minutes

meeting minutes A contracting period extension request for Round 5 awardees: Mid-City Towers, Jerusalem Farms, and Ladd School

request for Round 5 awardees: A contract modification request for Community LINC / The Way Home

for A budget modification request for Linwood & Troost Apartments

for Other discussion items and meeting close

Under Section 610.021(1) and (12), RSMo, the board may go into a closed session to discuss legal matters, litigation, attorney communications, sealed proposals, or documents tied to negotiated contracts.

Anyone with a disability who needs reasonable accommodation to take part may contact the 311 Action Center at 311 or (816) 513-1313, TTY 513-1889, or by email at actioncenter@kcmo.org.