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📅 KC Housing Trust Fund virtual meeting on Nov 23
📅 The Kansas City Housing Trust Fund will hold a virtual public meeting on Monday, November 23rd, 2:00–4:00 PM on Microsoft Teams.
You can join online using this link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/283308248998601?p=447M58vS4vyR47K9F3
Meeting ID: 283 308 248 998 601
Passcode: 2t589sp3
The agenda includes:
- Call to Order and Meeting Overview
- Approval of the September 2026 meeting minutes
- A contracting period extension request for Round 5 awardees: Mid-City Towers, Jerusalem Farms, and Ladd School
- A contract modification request for Community LINC / The Way Home
- A budget modification request for Linwood & Troost Apartments
- Other discussion items and meeting close
Under Section 610.021(1) and (12), RSMo, the board may go into a closed session to discuss legal matters, litigation, attorney communications, sealed proposals, or documents tied to negotiated contracts.
Anyone with a disability who needs reasonable accommodation to take part may contact the 311 Action Center at 311 or (816) 513-1313, TTY 513-1889, or by email at actioncenter@kcmo.org.
More Info: https://clerk.kcmo.gov/View.ashx?GUID=CBD6DB8E-69B...
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