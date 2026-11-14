Kansas City’s transport scene is busy right now—lots of local and regional driving plus hands-on equipment roles. If you like being on the move and home often, these are worth a look.

Employer: The SYGMA Network

The SYGMA Network Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Learn and perform preventive maintenance and repairs on tractors, trailers, lift gates, and more to keep a large foodservice fleet safe and reliable. Great fit if you have truck tech training, ASE or inspector certs, and want steady shop work with modern diagnostic tools.

Employer: Big O Tires / MFA Petroleum Company

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle brakes, front-end work, and alignments while keeping customer vehicles safe and driving straight. Comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, profit sharing) and room to grow in a busy automotive shop.

Employer: TransForce

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Temp-to-hire (listed as internship)

Temp-to-hire (listed as internship) Pay: $27/hour + OT after 40 hrs

Run local, no-touch, drop-and-hook pallet loads in a 53' automatic dry van, Monday–Friday starting at 8 a.m., home daily with ~50+ hours a week. Good for CDL A drivers with 1+ year experience who want steady hours and full benefits.

Employer: TransForce

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Direct hire (listed as internship)

Direct hire (listed as internship) Pay: $33/hour + OT after 40 hrs

Shuttle 53' trailers in and out of doors for a major logistics company, Sunday–Wednesday, 6 a.m.–6 p.m., home daily. Great if you have 6+ months CDL A experience and want high hourly pay, benefits from day one, and late-model equipment.

Employer: TransForce

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Direct hire (listed as internship)

Direct hire (listed as internship) Pay: $30+/hour (DOE) + OT after 40 hrs

Home-daily flatbed role hauling heavy steel and oversized loads up to ~250 miles out, starting at 5 a.m. with 10–12 hour days. Best for experienced CDL A drivers (2+ years) who are comfortable strapping loads and working in a hot industrial setting.

Employer: State of Missouri / MoDOT

Location: Kansas City District (Jackson County & 9-county area)

Kansas City District (Jackson County & 9-county area) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead and schedule road, bridge, and roadside maintenance crews across multiple counties, including emergency response like snow and flooding. Ideal for seasoned roadway pros with a Class A CDL (tanker, no air brake restriction) and 8+ years of maintenance experience who want leadership plus state benefits.

Employer: GEX Transport

Location: Kansas City, MO (regional around Missouri)

Kansas City, MO (regional around Missouri) Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: $1,400–$1,600 per week

Run regional no-touch freight around Missouri with about 1,300 miles per week, 10-hour shifts, and home on weekends. Good match if you’re 21+, hold a clean CDL A, and want steady freight with weekends off.

Employer: Spot On TMS LLC

Location: Kansas City, MO 64117

Kansas City, MO 64117 Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,000–$2,200 per week (over $100K possible)

Drive mostly drop-and-hook freight within 250 miles of KC with only occasional pallet jack use and rare overnights. Offers strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, life insurance, PTO, profit sharing) and rewards high-performing CDL A drivers with 2+ years’ experience.

Employer: TelCom Construction, LLC

Location: Based in Kansas City, MO (traveling role)

Based in Kansas City, MO (traveling role) Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: $24–$34/hour

Operate heavy equipment to build telecom (phone/internet) infrastructure, digging trenches, setting up safe work zones, and working outdoors in all weather. Comes with weekly pay, PTO, full insurance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and education reimbursement.

Employer: PGSL

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$30/hour

Local day-cab dry van work focused on drop-and-hook, with weekly pay and clear paths to roles like Lead Driver or Fleet Supervisor. Great if you know ELDs, DOT rules, and want to stay close to home while building a long-term driving career.

Employer: Kansas City Readymix LLC / Quicksilver Readymix

Location: Kansas City, MO (plants across metro)

Kansas City, MO (plants across metro) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$28/hour

Drive concrete mixer trucks to major KC projects like stadiums, streetcar lines, and the airport, with training provided on concrete and mixer operation. Weekly payroll starts day one, plus benefits from hire, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, PTO, and referral bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more than one opening and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.