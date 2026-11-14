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🚚 Kansas City MO supply chain hiring now for multiple roles
Kansas City’s logistics scene is busy right now, with night-shift warehouses, inventory teams, and schedulers all adding people. If you like organized chaos, moving parts, and steady hours, this week’s list is strong.
ATM Supervisor
Employer: Brink’s Inc
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Supervise armored truck drivers and guards, oversee routes, and keep cash and valuables secure. Good fit if you have 3+ years in transportation/logistics, can work in an armed, high‑security setting, and like leading a frontline team.
Inventory Specialist - 3rd Shift
Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Mon–Fri 11pm–7:30am or Fri–Mon 9pm–7:30am)
Salary: Not listed
Night-shift role keeping warehouse counts accurate, staging materials, and using a warehouse management system. Good for detail‑oriented folks with basic Microsoft Office skills and some warehouse or inventory experience.
Shipping and Receiving Clerk
Employer: Midwest Transit Equipment, Inc.
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse job pulling, packing, and shipping bus parts, plus receiving and scanning stock into inventory. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays; forklift certification is required.
Inventory Control Clerk
Employer: DeMayo Enterprises, LLC
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: On-site
Salary: $24.66–$29.70 per hour
Count products, update inventory in the computer, and help keep the warehouse organized and accurate. Solid pay plus 401(k), health, life, vision, and PTO, ideal if you’re detail‑oriented and comfortable with basic computer work.
Natural Gas Scheduler, Kansas City
Employer: Koch (Koch Energy Services)
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: On-site
Salary: Range not listed
Office-based logistics role coordinating natural gas transportation with traders, pipelines, and storage providers. Great match if you have experience in scheduling/logistics/supply chain or market analysis/finance and can handle on‑call rotations.
Food Sourcing Coordinator – National
Employer: Harvesters – The Community Food Network
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
Mission-driven role sourcing donated food and household goods, managing donor relationships, and helping with logistics and inventory. Good for someone with strong communication skills and interest in hunger relief and supply chain.
Warehouse Material Handler - 3rd Shift
Employer: GXO Logistics
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Mon–Fri 11pm–7:30am or Fri–Mon 9pm–7:30am)
Salary: Not listed
Move inventory around the facility, pack and scan products, and keep the warehouse clean and safe. GXO offers full health benefits and 401(k); you’ll be on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs regularly.
PIT Operator (Forklift) - 3rd Shift
Employer: GXO Logistics
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
Salary: Not listed
Operate powered industrial trucks and order pickers, load/unload trailers, and handle inbound receiving. You’ll need to be trained and certified on PIT equipment and comfortable lifting 50–75+ lbs and working in hot/cold warehouse temps.
Warehouse Lead - 3rd Shift
Employer: GXO Logistics
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
Salary: Not listed
Lead a night-shift warehouse team, assign work, train staff, and keep orders accurate and on time. Best for someone with 2+ years warehouse experience, WMS/SAP skills, and at least 1 year in a lead or supervisor role.
Inventory Assistant
Employer: Solvent Tech
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time and part-time available, on-site
Salary: $18.00–$21.00 per hour
Entry-level friendly role receiving, labeling, and tracking equipment for local clients. Offers paid training, steady weekdays, free parking, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and retirement plan.
Shipping and Receiving Clerk
Employer: Kansas City Marriott Downtown
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: From $16.00 per hour
Keep hotel deliveries and supplies flowing—receive and log shipments, stock storerooms, and prep outgoing items. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, hotel discounts, and more.
Associate Director, Strategic Sourcing & Procurement – Software/SaaS
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: See KPMG pay transparency link in posting
Senior-level role leading high-value software, cloud, and AI sourcing and complex contract negotiations (often $50M–$100M+ portfolios). A fit if you have 8+ years in IT sourcing/procurement, strong executive negotiation skills, and comfort working with global stakeholders.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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