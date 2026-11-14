Kansas City’s logistics scene is busy right now, with night-shift warehouses, inventory teams, and schedulers all adding people. If you like organized chaos, moving parts, and steady hours, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Brink’s Inc

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise armored truck drivers and guards, oversee routes, and keep cash and valuables secure. Good fit if you have 3+ years in transportation/logistics, can work in an armed, high‑security setting, and like leading a frontline team.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Mon–Fri 11pm–7:30am or Fri–Mon 9pm–7:30am)

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift role keeping warehouse counts accurate, staging materials, and using a warehouse management system. Good for detail‑oriented folks with basic Microsoft Office skills and some warehouse or inventory experience.

Employer: Midwest Transit Equipment, Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse job pulling, packing, and shipping bus parts, plus receiving and scanning stock into inventory. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays; forklift certification is required.

Employer: DeMayo Enterprises, LLC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: On-site

Salary: $24.66–$29.70 per hour

Count products, update inventory in the computer, and help keep the warehouse organized and accurate. Solid pay plus 401(k), health, life, vision, and PTO, ideal if you’re detail‑oriented and comfortable with basic computer work.

Employer: Koch (Koch Energy Services)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: On-site

Salary: Range not listed

Office-based logistics role coordinating natural gas transportation with traders, pipelines, and storage providers. Great match if you have experience in scheduling/logistics/supply chain or market analysis/finance and can handle on‑call rotations.

Employer: Harvesters – The Community Food Network

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Mission-driven role sourcing donated food and household goods, managing donor relationships, and helping with logistics and inventory. Good for someone with strong communication skills and interest in hunger relief and supply chain.

Employer: GXO Logistics

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Mon–Fri 11pm–7:30am or Fri–Mon 9pm–7:30am)

Salary: Not listed

Move inventory around the facility, pack and scan products, and keep the warehouse clean and safe. GXO offers full health benefits and 401(k); you’ll be on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs regularly.

Employer: GXO Logistics

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Operate powered industrial trucks and order pickers, load/unload trailers, and handle inbound receiving. You’ll need to be trained and certified on PIT equipment and comfortable lifting 50–75+ lbs and working in hot/cold warehouse temps.

Employer: GXO Logistics

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead a night-shift warehouse team, assign work, train staff, and keep orders accurate and on time. Best for someone with 2+ years warehouse experience, WMS/SAP skills, and at least 1 year in a lead or supervisor role.

Employer: Solvent Tech

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time and part-time available, on-site

Salary: $18.00–$21.00 per hour

Entry-level friendly role receiving, labeling, and tracking equipment for local clients. Offers paid training, steady weekdays, free parking, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: Kansas City Marriott Downtown

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: From $16.00 per hour

Keep hotel deliveries and supplies flowing—receive and log shipments, stock storerooms, and prep outgoing items. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, hotel discounts, and more.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG pay transparency link in posting

Senior-level role leading high-value software, cloud, and AI sourcing and complex contract negotiations (often $50M–$100M+ portfolios). A fit if you have 8+ years in IT sourcing/procurement, strong executive negotiation skills, and comfort working with global stakeholders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.