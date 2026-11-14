Kansas City’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of field roles, hybrid options, and strong base salaries. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Carthage Stoneworks

Location: Kansas City, MO (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive + benefits)

Client-facing role helping homeowners, designers, and builders choose and design custom stone surfaces from first consult through installation. Great fit if you like residential construction, design details, and owning projects end-to-end.

Employer: White Cap

Location: Kansas City, MO (on-site, company vehicle use)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (structured training + career path)

Outside sales training program for people newer to construction supply sales. You’ll get 6–12 months of focused coaching, ride-alongs, and product training while you learn to manage contractor accounts and grow a territory.

Note: Also listed on Indeed with the same details—this is one unique role.

Employer: Nalco Water, an Ecolab Company

Location: Kansas City, MO area (field-based, ~25% overnight travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,200–$121,700 total comp (base + target incentive)

Territory sales role selling water treatment programs and technology to industrial/institutional customers within ~200 miles of KC. Includes company vehicle, strong training, and a clear path into advanced sales or management.

Employer: Amgen

Location: Kansas City N, MO (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary:

Specialty Rep: $89,880–$121,602/year

Senior Specialty Rep: $115,949–$156,872/year

High-level pharma/biotech sales calling on dermatology and related specialists. You’ll lead territory strategy, educate clinicians on Amgen therapies, and manage access/reimbursement issues, with strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Amgen

Location: Kansas City S, MO (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary:

Specialty Rep: $89,880–$121,602/year

Senior Specialty Rep: $115,949–$156,872/year

Same role and package as the North territory, but covering the southern side of the KC market. Ideal if you already have pharma/medical device relationships and want a well-supported, high-impact territory.

Employer: Martin Resource Management Corporation

Location: Kansas City, MO (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits + 401(k))

Office-based role growing small accounts and new business for lubricants and specialty products. You’ll own pricing within guidelines, handle customer issues, and coordinate with logistics—good for 1–3 years’ sales experience and strong phone skills.

Employer: Principal Financial Group

Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid if within 30 miles of office)

Type: Full-time

Salary (KC): $53,000–$73,000/year (depending on level)

Behind-the-scenes sales support role focused on pricing and positioning group benefits. You’ll analyze bids, work closely with external sales and brokers, and use Excel/Salesforce to build competitive proposals. Life & Health license required within 3 months.

Employer: Marsh

Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid; 3 days/week in office expected)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000–$182,000/year

Product marketing lead role shaping how insurance products are positioned and launched. You’ll work across product, sales, and marketing on messaging, go-to-market plans, sales enablement content, and market/competitive insights.

Employer: Old Republic Surety (Old Republic International)

Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid after training)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year + bonus eligibility

Relationship-heavy underwriting role focused on contract/commercial bonds. You’ll travel your territory to visit agencies, underwrite within authority, grow profitable business, and mentor junior underwriters, with strong benefits and a 37.5-hour work week.

Employer: SERC Physical Therapy / Upstream Rehabilitation

Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid; field-based across CO, KS, MO, AR, OK + some western states)

Type: Full-time/Other

Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year

Field business development role building referral relationships with personal injury attorneys, law firms, and healthcare providers to drive PT referrals after MVAs. Lots of territory travel, networking, and consultative selling.

Note: Also posted directly under Upstream Rehabilitation—this is one unique position.

Employer: Premier Roofing

Location: Kansas City, MO (field-based, local territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$125,000 base + uncapped commission

High-earning field sales role selling commercial roofing services to building owners and property managers. You’ll inspect roofs, build a book of business using tools like CoStar, and partner with estimating/production teams—great if you already sell in the commercial real estate space.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.