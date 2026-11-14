Kansas City is busy at night, and so is the local security scene. If you like staying alert, helping people feel safe, and don’t mind late hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, overnight (11:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.)

Pay: $22.63/hour

Active role with lots of walking and patrolling in places like retail, airports, or detention centers. You get a uniform provided, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and room to grow inside a large security company.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, mixed shifts (Sat/Sun 2:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.; Wed/Thu 11:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.)

Pay: $21.97/hour

Great if you like watching cameras and catching details before problems start. Includes benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and tech-focused work in security operations and similar settings.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, varying days and hours

Pay: $20.00/hour

Similar duties to the other surveillance role—monitoring systems, writing reports, and responding fast—but with a more flexible schedule. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and no-cost uniform.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Kansas City, MO (manufacturing/industrial site)

(manufacturing/industrial site) Type: Full-time, nights (Tue–Sat, 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.)

Pay: $20.00/hour

Mix of vehicle and foot patrols at an industrial location, with a focus on visibility, access control, and clear incident reports. Offers paid training, career growth, retirement plan, and medical/dental/vision plus discounts through a perks program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.