Kansas City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level warehouse roles to expert maintenance and machinist jobs. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Jobot (for a plastics manufacturer)

Jobot (for a plastics manufacturer) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$40/hour

Work on injection and blow molding equipment, troubleshooting mechanical and electrical issues. Good fit if you have 5+ years industrial maintenance and want a stable plant role with lots of hands-on problem solving.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, union skilled trade

Produce metal/wood components in an off-site prefab shop, move materials, and load trucks. Great entry point if you can read a tape measure, lift 50 lbs, and want a path to Prefab Shop Assistant 2 with union benefits.

Employer: Wabtec

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Test and repair electronic boards and harnesses, reload software, and use soldering skills while following IPC 610 and ESD standards. Good for someone with electronics experience who likes detailed bench work and quality-focused production.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (2-2-3)

Run and troubleshoot aseptic blowmolder/filler equipment, keep lines sterile, and guide junior operators. Ideal if you have 2+ years aseptic or similar manufacturing and want strong benefits and growth in beverage production.

Employer: Gulftech Group (Gulfco Manufacturing)

Location: Plant in Pueblo, CO – hiring from Kansas City, MO with relocation assistance

– hiring from with Type: Full-time

Pay: Hiring up to $36/hour with higher full range and future increases

with higher full range and future increases Expert-level manual and CNC machinist roles with a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu). Great if you’re a high-skill machinist open to relocating for higher pay, strong benefits, and more autonomy.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $20.76/hour (includes shift differential)

(includes shift differential) Pick, pack, and ship medical products on Sunday–Thursday, 6:15pm–2:45am. No warehouse experience needed, just ability to lift 50 lbs, work at heights, and handle a fast-paced environment with solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $19.26/hour (+ $1.50/hr differential on Saturday)

(+ differential on Saturday) Similar duties to the night shift, but on Wed–Fri 7:00am–5:30pm and Sat 6:00am–4:30pm. Good if you want daytime hours, steady work, and full benefits without needing prior warehouse experience.

Employer: Wabtec

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Assemble and disassemble compressor components, clean and wash parts, and follow 5S and safety protocols on the production line. Nice fit if you like hands-on assembly work and are willing to cross-train.

Employer: Arrowhead Containers

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$22/hour (start at $18/hr 1st shift , $19/hr 2nd shift )

(start at , ) Work 10-hour days, Monday–Thursday on 1st or 2nd shift in a corrugated plant. Great for folks who can read a tape measure, lift 50 lbs, and want solid benefits plus three-day weekends.

Employer: OPEX Corporation

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, field/onsite

Pay: $24–$26/hour (DOE)

(DOE) Maintain and repair robotic warehouse automation equipment, install new systems, and work directly with customers. Good match if you’re mechanically and electronically inclined, can travel to sites, and like variety in your day.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.