Kansas City’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of roles from hands-on support to senior architecture and management. Here are several IT openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: TekWissen ®

Location: Kansas City, MO 64120

Type: Contract / Temporary (14 months)

Pay: $21.43–$24.29/hour

Drive around the KC metro fixing laptops, desktops, and peripherals for a major IT client. Good fit if you have 1+ year of break/fix experience and reliable transportation.

Employer: TriCom Technical Services

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Contract (~6+ months)

Design and lead Adobe Experience Manager solutions while mentoring developers and working directly with marketing and digital teams. Ideal for a senior AEM pro with 10+ years of software development.

Employer: Lockbaud

Location: Kansas City, MO (25% office, 25% remote, 50% client sites)

Type: Full-time

Support small and mid-sized businesses across KC with a mix of help desk and onsite work. Comes with unlimited PTO, paid holidays, mileage reimbursement, and paid training/certifications.

Employer: Slalom

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,000–$200,000 (depending on level)

Architect modern, AI-powered software products using cloud, microservices, and GenAI tools. Great for senior engineers who live in GitHub Copilot/Cursor and want to lead AI-first delivery.

Employer: American Century Investments

Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Lead architecture for an AWS-based enterprise data lake, from ingestion patterns to governed data access and DevOps. Suited for senior data engineers/architects with 7+ years in data platforms and strong AWS experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700–$218,300

Own enterprise identity resolution architecture using identity graphs and customer data platforms. Mix of data architecture, privacy, and MarTech/AdTech integration; travel up to 50%.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200–$229,100

Blend AI/ML, analytics, and pharma commercial data (Veeva, IQVIA, claims) to build “next best action” and other commercial use cases. Great if you know life sciences data and enjoy hands-on Python/SQL.

Employer: Lockton

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Senior Entra ID (Azure AD) engineer role owning Conditional Access, PIM, app registrations, and hybrid identity. Perfect for someone deep in Microsoft identity, Zero Trust, and privileged access.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,600–$163,100

Serve as a certified Anaplan Solution Architect for Deloitte’s internal planning platform. Lead end-to-end Anaplan implementations, UX pages, and security for firmwide planning and forecasting.

Employer: PwC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000–$280,000

Lead Appian BPM architecture on large advisory projects, tying low-code workflows into cloud infrastructure and enterprise systems. A fit for seasoned Appian and cloud architects who like client-facing leadership.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200–$278,300

Manage eDiscovery and unstructured data projects using tools like Relativity, AI platforms, and SQL/Python. Combines technical leadership with client-facing work in investigations and financial crime.

Employer: Archer recruiting for Oracle

Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,200–$166,100

Lead a support team handling complex Oracle Health application issues in a high-volume environment. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain government clearance required; night 5-5-4 schedule.

Employer: PwC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000–$410,000

Director-level role setting Appian strategy, cloud architecture, and integration patterns across multiple clients. Heavy on executive relationship-building, portfolio leadership, and mentoring architects.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700–$218,300

Implement NetSuite for finance teams across record-to-report, procure-to-pay, or order-to-cash. Great for consultants with 3+ years in ERP/finance who want full lifecycle cloud ERP work.

Employer: Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T)

Location: Kansas City, MO (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Support Red Hat Enterprise Linux servers and related tools for a DOE national security site. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a DOE clearance required; strong scripting and DevOps experience is a plus.

Employer: Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T)

Location: Kansas City, MO (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Lead complex application development and integration projects (e.g., Windchill) in a secure manufacturing environment. Requires U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a DOE clearance; SQL, Python, HTML, Java, and GitLab are valued.

Employer: PwC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000

Lead SAP Analytics Cloud/Datasphere/BDC architecture for finance-focused projects. You’ll manage teams, shape data models, and connect planning and reporting across SAP landscapes.

Employer: PwC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000–$280,000

Own SAP S/4 data migration strategy and execution, from mapping and cleansing to cutover and reconciliation. Ideal for senior SAP leaders comfortable with complex ERP transformations.

Employer: PwC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000

Manager role focused on designing and delivering SAP analytics solutions that tie together SAC, Datasphere, HANA, and Fiori. Strong fit if you like leading analytics workstreams and mentoring teams.

Employer: Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T)

Location: Kansas City, MO (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Lead IT teams across infrastructure, data, apps, and operations at a DOE national security facility. Mix of people leadership, roadmapping, budgets, and cyber-focused governance; U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain DOE clearance required.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.