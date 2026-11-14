undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kansas City
🏥 Kansas City, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
12 days ago
Kansas City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for bedside nurses, techs, APPs, and travelers. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Travel Electrophysiology Technician – $2,378/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,378 per week (estimated)
Work in the EP lab as an allied health pro with a stable 8‑hour day schedule. Good fit if you like cardiac procedures and want a 13‑week travel contract with a long‑standing staffing agency.
Travel Cath Lab Radiology Technologist – $2,438/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Internship / Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,438 per week (estimated)
Longer 26‑week cath lab contract with daytime hours and steady 40‑hour weeks. Ideal if you want cath lab experience plus the stability of a longer assignment.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,547/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time Travel, ~13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 9‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,547 per week (estimated)
High‑pay cath lab role with strong benefits (day‑1 health, 401k, daily or weekly pay). Great for experienced cath lab techs wanting aggressive compensation and full support.
CT Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time
Perform CT exams, start IVs, and work closely with radiologists in a fast‑paced clinic setting. Good match if you’re confident with CT protocols and patient care.
Ultrasound Technologist
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time
Diagnostic ultrasound role with a focus on quality imaging and patient comfort. Nice if you enjoy teaching others and joining performance‑improvement projects.
Emergency Medicine NP or PA
- Employer: Research Medical Center
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time
ED APP position with defined hourly rate, CME time, and 401k match. You’ll join a busy Level I trauma center with 24/7 APP coverage and strong physician support.
Mental Health Technician
- Employer: Research Medical Center / Research Psychiatric Center
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time
Entry‑friendly psych tech role with rich HCA benefits and PTO. Great if you’re compassionate, like direct patient contact, and want to grow in behavioral health.
Mental Health Technician II
- Employer: Research Medical Center / Research Psychiatric Center
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time
Higher‑level psych tech role requiring a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience plus crisis‑intervention training. Comes with strong HCA benefits and education support.
Registered Nurse – Hospice House (PT Nights)
- Employer: Saint Luke’s
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Part‑time, night shift
Provide end‑of‑life care in a dedicated hospice house with a supportive team. Good for RNs seeking meaningful work, lighter FTE, and MO/KS or compact licensure.
CT Technologist PRN – Outpatient Imaging
- Employer: Saint Luke’s
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: PRN/Part‑time, weekdays, no weekends or holidays
Day/evening outpatient CT role with ARRT and CT required. Perfect if you want flexible extra hours without weekend or holiday commitments.
Registered Nurse – Pulmonary (Nights)
- Employer: Saint Luke’s Hospital
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time, night shift
Care for high‑acuity pulmonary and ICU‑overflow patients at a Magnet, Level 1 trauma, academic center. Includes night/weekend differentials and strong learning opportunities.
Registered Nurse – Neuro OR
- Employer: Saint Luke’s Hospital
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time Days with call
Join a top neurosurgical OR team, circulating complex spine, vascular, and cranial cases. You’re paid for 40 hours with rotating “fireman’s call” and lots of room for advancement.
EEG Technician – Per Diem
- Employer: St. Joseph Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Per Diem/PRN, 8‑hr day shifts
Per diem EEG role doing routine, sleep‑deprived, ICU, and intra‑op studies. Requires ABRET certification and at least 6 months EEG experience.
Gynecology Physician – Kansas City Metro
- Employer: Providence Medical Center / Prime Healthcare
- Location: Kansas City Metro (multiple facilities)
- Type: Full‑time, days, 40‑hr week
Inpatient and outpatient GYN with clinic + OR, regional coverage at several hospitals. Offers salary guarantee year 1, production bonus, sign‑on, relocation, PTO, and full benefits.
Neurosurgery Physician Assistant – Locum Tenens
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time / Locum Tenens
PA role covering inpatient, OR first‑assist, and clinic for neurosurgery. Best for experienced surgical PAs comfortable with high‑acuity perioperative care.
Medical Assistant Float (Medical Support Specialist)
- Employer: Concentra
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time, weekdays between 7:30am–5:30pm
Float MA role in occupational medicine doing vitals, vaccines, drug screens, and front‑desk tasks. Comes with 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and discounts.
Pharmacy Technician – Retail (Part‑time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Part‑time, ~26 hrs/week, evenings + every other weekend
- Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour
Support the pharmacy team with filling scripts, inventory, and patient service. Includes structured training and eligibility for dental, vision, and other benefits.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $1,777/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $1,777 per week (estimated)
IR travel contract at a 590‑bed hospital using Siemens equipment, with 10–15 days of call per month. Great if you’re experienced with moderate sedation and like high‑acuity imaging.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,403/week (Nights)
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts
- Pay: Estimated $2,403.20 per week
Night‑shift CT travel role with strong stipends and weekly pay. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing allowance, and up to $1,000 referral bonuses.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh. Even if the timing isn’t perfect, it can open the door for the next round.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.