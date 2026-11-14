Kansas City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for bedside nurses, techs, APPs, and travelers. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Internship / Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8‑hr day shifts

Internship / , 13 weeks, , 8‑hr shifts Pay: $2,378 per week (estimated)

Work in the EP lab as an allied health pro with a stable 8‑hour day schedule. Good fit if you like cardiac procedures and want a 13‑week travel contract with a long‑standing staffing agency.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Internship / Travel , 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8‑hr day shifts

Internship / , 26 weeks, , 8‑hr shifts Pay: $2,438 per week (estimated)

Longer 26‑week cath lab contract with daytime hours and steady 40‑hour weeks. Ideal if you want cath lab experience plus the stability of a longer assignment.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time Travel , ~13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 9‑hr day shifts

, ~13 weeks, , 9‑hr shifts Pay: $2,547 per week (estimated)

High‑pay cath lab role with strong benefits (day‑1 health, 401k, daily or weekly pay). Great for experienced cath lab techs wanting aggressive compensation and full support.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time

Perform CT exams, start IVs, and work closely with radiologists in a fast‑paced clinic setting. Good match if you’re confident with CT protocols and patient care.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time

Diagnostic ultrasound role with a focus on quality imaging and patient comfort. Nice if you enjoy teaching others and joining performance‑improvement projects.

Employer: Research Medical Center

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time

ED APP position with defined hourly rate, CME time, and 401k match. You’ll join a busy Level I trauma center with 24/7 APP coverage and strong physician support.

Employer: Research Medical Center / Research Psychiatric Center

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time

Entry‑friendly psych tech role with rich HCA benefits and PTO. Great if you’re compassionate, like direct patient contact, and want to grow in behavioral health.

Employer: Research Medical Center / Research Psychiatric Center

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time

Higher‑level psych tech role requiring a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience plus crisis‑intervention training. Comes with strong HCA benefits and education support.

Employer: Saint Luke’s

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Part‑time, night shift

Provide end‑of‑life care in a dedicated hospice house with a supportive team. Good for RNs seeking meaningful work, lighter FTE, and MO/KS or compact licensure.

Employer: Saint Luke’s

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: PRN/Part‑time, weekdays, no weekends or holidays

Day/evening outpatient CT role with ARRT and CT required. Perfect if you want flexible extra hours without weekend or holiday commitments.

Employer: Saint Luke’s Hospital

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time, night shift

Care for high‑acuity pulmonary and ICU‑overflow patients at a Magnet, Level 1 trauma, academic center. Includes night/weekend differentials and strong learning opportunities.

Employer: Saint Luke’s Hospital

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time Days with call

Join a top neurosurgical OR team, circulating complex spine, vascular, and cranial cases. You’re paid for 40 hours with rotating “fireman’s call” and lots of room for advancement.

Employer: St. Joseph Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Per Diem/PRN, 8‑hr day shifts

Per diem EEG role doing routine, sleep‑deprived, ICU, and intra‑op studies. Requires ABRET certification and at least 6 months EEG experience.

Employer: Providence Medical Center / Prime Healthcare

Location: Kansas City Metro (multiple facilities)

Type: Full‑time, days, 40‑hr week

Inpatient and outpatient GYN with clinic + OR, regional coverage at several hospitals. Offers salary guarantee year 1, production bonus, sign‑on, relocation, PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time / Locum Tenens

PA role covering inpatient, OR first‑assist, and clinic for neurosurgery. Best for experienced surgical PAs comfortable with high‑acuity perioperative care.

Employer: Concentra

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time, weekdays between 7:30am–5:30pm

Float MA role in occupational medicine doing vitals, vaccines, drug screens, and front‑desk tasks. Comes with 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and discounts.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Part‑time , ~ 26 hrs/week , evenings + every other weekend

, ~ , evenings + every other weekend Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Support the pharmacy team with filling scripts, inventory, and patient service. Includes structured training and eligibility for dental, vision, and other benefits.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12‑hr shifts Pay: $1,777 per week (estimated)

IR travel contract at a 590‑bed hospital using Siemens equipment, with 10–15 days of call per month. Great if you’re experienced with moderate sedation and like high‑acuity imaging.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Internship / Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr night shifts

Internship / , 13 weeks, , 12‑hr shifts Pay: Estimated $2,403.20 per week

Night‑shift CT travel role with strong stipends and weekly pay. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing allowance, and up to $1,000 referral bonuses.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh. Even if the timing isn’t perfect, it can open the door for the next round.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.