Kansas City’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for people who love recruiting and building strong workplace relationships. Here are several solid, full-time roles with strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: PBI-Gordon Corporation

PBI-Gordon Corporation Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-cycle recruiter role where you own a portfolio of openings and partner closely with hiring managers. Employee-owned company with ESOP (~18% of pay), 401(k) match, strong health benefits, generous PTO, parental leave, fitness and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: PBI-Gordon Corporation

PBI-Gordon Corporation Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re organized and love keeping hiring on track. You’ll handle interview scheduling, ATS updates, offers support, and candidate communication, with access to the same ESOP, 401(k) match, medical, PTO, and tuition reimbursement package as above.

Employer: Tepa Companies

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level recruiting role in a tribally owned, growing company, focused on engineering, environmental, and construction talent. You’ll drive recruiting strategy, partner with executives, and enjoy medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, disability, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Performance Contracting Group

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Strategic role for someone with 8–10+ years in labor relations or union construction. You’ll build relationships with unions nationwide, support collective bargaining strategy, and help secure craft labor, with competitive pay, bonus plan, ESOP, 401(k) match, medical, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has multiple locations and often more openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.