Kansas City’s food and hotel scene is buzzing right now, from stadium concessions to airport hotels and big-box prepared foods. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest interaction, and steady hours, there’s a nice mix of front- and back-of-house roles open.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Kansas City, MO (Arrowhead Stadium)

Kansas City, MO (Arrowhead Stadium) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead game-day food operations, supervise staff, keep food safe and organized, and help run a clean, efficient concessions team at Arrowhead. Good fit if you’ve got strong organization skills and want leadership experience in a high-energy sports setting.

Employer: Hotel Equities

Location: Kansas City, MO (Airport area)

Kansas City, MO (Airport area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $7.50/hr + tips

Daytime/afternoon bar shifts serving hotel guests, with strong benefits (health, 401(k), hotel discounts) and a values-based culture. Great if you like steady hotel traffic and enjoy both service and sales.

Employer: KMG Hotels

Location: Kansas City, MO (Airport area)

Kansas City, MO (Airport area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up, monitor, and restock the breakfast buffet, keep the area spotless, and greet guests in the morning. Ideal for early birds who like a set routine and guest interaction without late nights.

Employer: Hotel Lotus

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $55,000/year

Help run daily hotel operations, support HR and budgeting, and step in for the GM when needed. Best for someone with 3+ years hotel experience and a drive to move up in management.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (plus tips)

Daytime-only restaurant with no night shifts ever, serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch. Comes with a long list of perks and is great if you want restaurant work that still leaves your evenings free.

Employer: Hotel Lotus

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Not listed (front desk role)

Not listed (front desk role) Pay: $15 – $17/hour

Check guests in and out, handle bookings and calls, and coordinate with housekeeping. Good match if you have strong people skills and at least a year of hotel or related experience.

Employer: American Dining Creations

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: Varies by location

Cook and serve at a specific station (grill, pizza, deli, salad bar, etc.), keep temps and logs, and maintain a clean line. Weekly pay, meal during shift, and growth opportunities make this solid for cooks who like volume and variety.

Employer: Hotel Lotus

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time (overnight)

Pay: $14 – $16/hour

Overnight front desk role combining guest service with bookkeeping and daily report prep. Great if you’re a night owl who’s comfortable with numbers and wants hotel experience.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time or Part-time (overnight)

Pay: $15 – $16/hour

Handle overnight check-ins, audits, and reports, plus guest requests from 11 PM – 7 AM. Comes with PTO, hotel discounts, and a flexible schedule for someone with prior front desk experience.

Employer: Holiday Inn Kansas City Downtown

Location: Kansas City, MO (Downtown)

Kansas City, MO (Downtown) Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: $10.50 – $11.50/hour (plus tips likely)

Run a busy hotel bar, mix classic and creative drinks, manage restocking, and keep the bar spotless. Good for an experienced bartender ready to take on more responsibility.

Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club

Location: Kansas City, MO (5110 N Oak Trfy)

Kansas City, MO (5110 N Oak Trfy) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $30.00/hour (plus possible premiums)

Lead the Prepared Foods & Café team, oversee production and food safety, and use digital tools to plan and drive sales. Strong benefits and paid education make this a standout role if you have fresh department or supervisory experience.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.