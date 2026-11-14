Kansas City’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for managers who can run complex programs and tech-heavy projects.

Here are several Executive & Management roles in and around Kansas City, MO worth a look:

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Kansas City, MO (role can be based at any U.S. Jacobs office )

(role can be based at ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,500 – $185,000 base

Lead multi-discipline projects for some of the biggest names in AI and data centers. You’ll own scope, schedule, and budget while coordinating engineering teams and managing client relationships on fast-paced, mission-critical builds.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,500 – $265,100 estimated range

estimated range Application timeline: Recruiting through December 31, 2026

Manage end-to-end subscription billing implementations (Zuora, NetSuite, SAP BRIM, etc.) for major clients. This is a client-facing leadership role on integrated project teams, blending strategy, tech, and billing operations, with travel up to about 50%.

Employer: HeiTech Services, LLC

Location: Kansas City, MO / Lee’s Summit, MO (onsite at least monthly)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $135,000/year

Oversee a large federal records operations program spanning multiple facilities and millions of records. You’ll lead through managers and supervisors, handle workforce planning for a 300+ person operation, and be the main point of contact for government partners.

Employer: Forbes Bros Group of Companies

Location: Based in North Platte, NE (hiring from Kansas City, MO area; heavy travel and 3-weeks-on/1-week-off rotation)

(hiring from area; heavy travel and 3-weeks-on/1-week-off rotation) Type: Full-time, permanent, onsite

Full-time, permanent, onsite Travel Support: $200/day LOA while on job site

Lead major utility construction projects like transmission lines and substations. This role is hands-on in the field, with full P&L responsibility, schedule and safety leadership, and a rotation that gives you a full week off after three weeks on.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the key skills they list—Kansas City employers are clearly investing in strong managers right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.