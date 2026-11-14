Kansas City is busy hiring teachers at every level, from toddlers to middle school. If you’re in education, this is a good moment to line up your next move.

Employer: Steeplechase Academy

Steeplechase Academy Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Create fun, hands-on activities for toddlers while keeping a safe, calm classroom. Comes with health, dental, vision, childcare discounts, PTO, and monthly meals/treats.

Employer: Steeplechase Academy

Steeplechase Academy Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Internship

Pay: $17–$23/hour

Blend Montessori principles with structured academics to help young kids build confidence and independence. Great if you want hands-on experience in a child-centered, early learning setting.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, 190/186-day contract

Salary: No less than $50,000

Teach art to elementary students and help shape district curriculum. Includes benefits per Park Hill School District/Park Hill NEA agreement.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Special Education

Salary: No less than $50,000

Support students with IEPs in a resource setting, adjusting instruction to individual needs. Comes with district benefits and standard teacher contract days.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Special Education

Salary: No less than $50,000

Work with a range of disabilities in an elementary setting, using varied strategies and supports. Includes full district benefits.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Middle School Science

Salary: No less than $50,000

Teach middle school science with hands-on lessons and ongoing progress checks. You’ll help design curriculum and adjust instruction as students grow.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Vocal Music

Salary: No less than $50,000

Lead choir and vocal music classes, building strong performance and music literacy skills. Includes standard teacher contract and benefits.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Band

Salary: No less than $50,000

Direct band classes and performances while helping students grow as musicians and teammates. Comes with district benefits and 190/186-day schedule.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, ELD

Salary: No less than $50,000

Support English language development for multilingual learners at the middle school level. You’ll tailor lessons and track growth closely.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Social Studies

Salary: No less than $50,000

Teach history, civics, and geography while helping students become informed citizens. Involves regular assessments and curriculum work.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Elementary Music

Salary: No less than $50,000

Introduce young students to music through singing, rhythm, and instruments. Includes benefits and standard district contract.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Special Education

Salary: No less than $50,000

Provide targeted support in a resource setting for middle school students with special needs. Focus on individualized plans and close progress monitoring.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Family & Consumer Science

Salary: No less than $50,000

Teach real-life skills like cooking, budgeting, and family life to middle schoolers. You’ll design engaging, practical lessons and labs.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Art

Salary: No less than $50,000

Guide middle school students in drawing, painting, and other media while helping shape art curriculum. Includes full district benefits.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Reading

Salary: No less than $50,000

Focus on literacy growth for middle school students, using data to adjust instruction. You’ll provide regular progress reports and referrals when needed.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Special Education

Salary: No less than $50,000

Serve students with a variety of needs in a cross-categorical setting, coordinating supports and services. Includes benefits and standard contract days.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Hopewell Elementary, Kansas City, MO

Hopewell Elementary, Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Elementary ELD

Salary: No less than $50,000

Support English learners at the elementary level at Hopewell Elementary, tailoring lessons and tracking language growth.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Early Childhood Special Education

Salary: No less than $50,000

Work with young children receiving special education services, designing developmentally appropriate supports and lessons.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Elementary ELD

Salary: No less than $50,000

Help elementary English learners build language skills while keeping families informed with regular progress updates.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, Elementary

Salary: No less than $50,000

Teach a core elementary classroom, planning lessons that fit different learning styles and abilities. Includes district benefits and standard contract.

If one of these roles fits you, click through, check the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.