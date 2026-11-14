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Kansas City
🎓 Kansas City Education Jobs: Multiple Roles From $50K+
12 days ago
Kansas City is busy hiring teachers at every level, from toddlers to middle school. If you’re in education, this is a good moment to line up your next move.
Toddler Teacher
- Employer: Steeplechase Academy
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$20/hour
Create fun, hands-on activities for toddlers while keeping a safe, calm classroom. Comes with health, dental, vision, childcare discounts, PTO, and monthly meals/treats.
Early Childhood Teacher (Montessori-Inspired)
- Employer: Steeplechase Academy
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Internship
- Pay: $17–$23/hour
Blend Montessori principles with structured academics to help young kids build confidence and independence. Great if you want hands-on experience in a child-centered, early learning setting.
2027-2028 Anticipated Elementary Art Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, 190/186-day contract
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Teach art to elementary students and help shape district curriculum. Includes benefits per Park Hill School District/Park Hill NEA agreement.
2027-2028 Anticipated Elementary Special Education Teacher – Resource
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Special Education
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Support students with IEPs in a resource setting, adjusting instruction to individual needs. Comes with district benefits and standard teacher contract days.
2027-2028 Anticipated Elementary Special Education Teacher – Cross Categorical
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Special Education
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Work with a range of disabilities in an elementary setting, using varied strategies and supports. Includes full district benefits.
2027-2028 Anticipated Middle School Science Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Middle School Science
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Teach middle school science with hands-on lessons and ongoing progress checks. You’ll help design curriculum and adjust instruction as students grow.
2027-2028 Anticipated Middle School Music Teacher (Vocal)
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Vocal Music
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Lead choir and vocal music classes, building strong performance and music literacy skills. Includes standard teacher contract and benefits.
2027-2028 Anticipated Middle School Music Teacher (Band)
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Band
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Direct band classes and performances while helping students grow as musicians and teammates. Comes with district benefits and 190/186-day schedule.
2027-2028 Anticipated Middle School ELD Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, ELD
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Support English language development for multilingual learners at the middle school level. You’ll tailor lessons and track growth closely.
2027-2028 Anticipated Middle School Social Studies Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Social Studies
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Teach history, civics, and geography while helping students become informed citizens. Involves regular assessments and curriculum work.
2027-2028 Anticipated Elementary Music Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Elementary Music
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Introduce young students to music through singing, rhythm, and instruments. Includes benefits and standard district contract.
2027-2028 Anticipated Middle School Special Education Teacher – Resource
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Special Education
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Provide targeted support in a resource setting for middle school students with special needs. Focus on individualized plans and close progress monitoring.
2027-2028 Anticipated Middle School FACS Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Family & Consumer Science
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Teach real-life skills like cooking, budgeting, and family life to middle schoolers. You’ll design engaging, practical lessons and labs.
2027-2028 Anticipated Middle School Art Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Art
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Guide middle school students in drawing, painting, and other media while helping shape art curriculum. Includes full district benefits.
2027-2028 Anticipated Middle School Reading Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Reading
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Focus on literacy growth for middle school students, using data to adjust instruction. You’ll provide regular progress reports and referrals when needed.
2027-2028 Anticipated Middle School Special Education Teacher – Cross Categorical
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Special Education
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Serve students with a variety of needs in a cross-categorical setting, coordinating supports and services. Includes benefits and standard contract days.
2026-2027 Anticipated Elementary ELD Teacher – Hopewell Elementary
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Hopewell Elementary, Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Elementary ELD
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Support English learners at the elementary level at Hopewell Elementary, tailoring lessons and tracking language growth.
2027-2028 Anticipated Early Childhood Special Education Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Early Childhood Special Education
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Work with young children receiving special education services, designing developmentally appropriate supports and lessons.
2027-2028 Anticipated Elementary ELD Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Elementary ELD
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Help elementary English learners build language skills while keeping families informed with regular progress updates.
2027-2028 Anticipated Elementary Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Elementary
- Salary: No less than $50,000
Teach a core elementary classroom, planning lessons that fit different learning styles and abilities. Includes district benefits and standard contract.
If one of these roles fits you, click through, check the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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