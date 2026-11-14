Kansas City’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level retail to bank and call center roles. Here are several solid picks hiring around the metro.

Employer: Farm Bureau Financial Services

Farm Bureau Financial Services Location: Kansas City, MO + local travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: Dependent on experience (company car + cell phone provided)

Investigate and settle farm, home, and commercial property claims while keeping a strong customer-service focus. Great fit if you’re organized, like working independently, and don’t mind being out in the field.

Employer: Enterprise Fleet Management

Enterprise Fleet Management Location: Work from home in KC metro (MO/KS)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.59–$24.59/hour + shift differentials + ASE bonuses

Review repair orders, advise shops and clients, and approve maintenance work for fleet vehicles—all from home. Ideal if you have customer service plus at least 6 months of automotive experience.

Employer: European Wax Center – Liberty

Location: 10432 NE Cookingham Dr, Kansas City, MO 64157

Type: Full-time

Help guests feel confident by recommending services, Wax Passes, and products while hitting personal and center sales goals. Commission, bonus contests, and free waxing + product discounts for beauty lovers.

Employer: Sun Life

Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid – at least 2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37,900–$51,200/year

Answer inbound calls about disability and leave benefits, document cases, and help resolve client issues. Evening shift (11:30am–8:00pm EST, Mon–Fri) with no weekends and strong benefits.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Provide in-store and phone support to retail and installer customers, handle the register, and help with light services like battery tests. Good for someone who likes cars and fast-paced customer interaction.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time (avg 38 hrs/week )

(avg ) Pay: $26.00/hour starting, $27.00/hour in year 2

Support daily store operations, lead the team, and keep the store running smoothly while meeting sales and payroll goals. Strong pay, solid benefits, and a good step up if you have a few years of retail experience.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Lead retail staff on game and event days, handle cash and inventory, and keep the shop running when managers are away. Great if you like sports, crowds, and being the go-to person on shift.

Employer: Academy Bank

Location: Kansas City, MO (inside Walmart location)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$24.50/hour + monthly incentives

Open accounts, handle transactions, and recommend banking products to walk-up Walmart customers. Nice mix of sales and service with full benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Petco

Location: 8600 N Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO 64155

Type: Full-time

Help run a busy Pet Care Center—lead the team, support animal care standards, and drive sales on the floor. Perfect for pet people with a couple years of retail leadership.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.70–$23.33/hour

Supervise store operations at a travel center, support the team, and keep guests happy on busy shifts. Comes with fuel discounts, weekly pay, and solid benefits.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Lead a sales team to deliver great tech experiences, coach employees, and help hit store goals. Good match if you like gadgets and have at least a year of leadership or shift-lead experience.

Employer: KC CARE Health Center

Location: Kansas City, MO (healthcare clinic setting)

Type: Full-time (not stated, but ongoing clinic role)

Be the first point of contact for patients—scheduling, registration, and front desk or call center support. Great for someone who wants to grow in healthcare and enjoys helping people navigate care.

Employer: Toy Time

Location: Zona Rosa, Kansas City, MO

Type: Part-time, Seasonal/Temporary

Pay: $15.00–$15.51/hour

Work mostly weekends and some weekdays running the register, helping customers, and closing out the till in a toy and gift shop. Seasonal role that can turn into permanent part-time.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Part-time

Help lead the store, drive accessory sales, and perform ear piercings while keeping the shop looking great. Nice fit if you love fashion, trends, and a fun, youth-focused retail vibe.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Blue Ridge area, Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.25–$24.75/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus

Build relationships with branch customers, open accounts, and recommend banking and digital tools. Great step if you want a long-term banking career and are open to NMLS registration.

Employer: LensCrafters

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Welcome patients, handle pre-exam testing, explain services, and connect the doctor’s office with the retail side. Good for detail-oriented people who like both customer service and healthcare.

Employer: LensCrafters

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Help patients choose frames and lenses, fit glasses, and run sales at the point of sale. Strong choice if you enjoy sales and want to learn the optical world.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—KC roles with good pay and benefits tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.