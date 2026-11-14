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Kansas City
🛒 Kansas City, MO Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Kansas City’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level retail to bank and call center roles. Here are several solid picks hiring around the metro.
Property Representative (Property Claims)
- Employer: Farm Bureau Financial Services
- Location: Kansas City, MO + local travel
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Dependent on experience (company car + cell phone provided)
Investigate and settle farm, home, and commercial property claims while keeping a strong customer-service focus. Great fit if you’re organized, like working independently, and don’t mind being out in the field.
Automotive Maintenance Coordinator – Remote
- Employer: Enterprise Fleet Management
- Location: Work from home in KC metro (MO/KS)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.59–$24.59/hour + shift differentials + ASE bonuses
Review repair orders, advise shops and clients, and approve maintenance work for fleet vehicles—all from home. Ideal if you have customer service plus at least 6 months of automotive experience.
Guest Sales Associate
- Employer: European Wax Center – Liberty
- Location: 10432 NE Cookingham Dr, Kansas City, MO 64157
- Type: Full-time
Help guests feel confident by recommending services, Wax Passes, and products while hitting personal and center sales goals. Commission, bonus contests, and free waxing + product discounts for beauty lovers.
Contact Center Representative
- Employer: Sun Life
- Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid – at least 2 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $37,900–$51,200/year
Answer inbound calls about disability and leave benefits, document cases, and help resolve client issues. Evening shift (11:30am–8:00pm EST, Mon–Fri) with no weekends and strong benefits.
Parts Specialist
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
Provide in-store and phone support to retail and installer customers, handle the register, and help with light services like battery tests. Good for someone who likes cars and fast-paced customer interaction.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time (avg 38 hrs/week)
- Pay: $26.00/hour starting, $27.00/hour in year 2
Support daily store operations, lead the team, and keep the store running smoothly while meeting sales and payroll goals. Strong pay, solid benefits, and a good step up if you have a few years of retail experience.
Retail Sales Worker Lead – Arrowhead Stadium
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
Lead retail staff on game and event days, handle cash and inventory, and keep the shop running when managers are away. Great if you like sports, crowds, and being the go-to person on shift.
Personal Banker
- Employer: Academy Bank
- Location: Kansas City, MO (inside Walmart location)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$24.50/hour + monthly incentives
Open accounts, handle transactions, and recommend banking products to walk-up Walmart customers. Nice mix of sales and service with full benefits and bonus potential.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Petco
- Location: 8600 N Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO 64155
- Type: Full-time
Help run a busy Pet Care Center—lead the team, support animal care standards, and drive sales on the floor. Perfect for pet people with a couple years of retail leadership.
Guest Services Leader (Shift Leader)
- Employer: Pilot Flying J
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.70–$23.33/hour
Supervise store operations at a travel center, support the team, and keep guests happy on busy shifts. Comes with fuel discounts, weekly pay, and solid benefits.
Retail Experience Supervisor
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
Lead a sales team to deliver great tech experiences, coach employees, and help hit store goals. Good match if you like gadgets and have at least a year of leadership or shift-lead experience.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: KC CARE Health Center
- Location: Kansas City, MO (healthcare clinic setting)
- Type: Full-time (not stated, but ongoing clinic role)
Be the first point of contact for patients—scheduling, registration, and front desk or call center support. Great for someone who wants to grow in healthcare and enjoys helping people navigate care.
Part-Time/Seasonal Retail Cashier
- Employer: Toy Time
- Location: Zona Rosa, Kansas City, MO
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal/Temporary
- Pay: $15.00–$15.51/hour
Work mostly weekends and some weekdays running the register, helping customers, and closing out the till in a toy and gift shop. Seasonal role that can turn into permanent part-time.
Part-Time Manager
- Employer: Claire’s
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Part-time
Help lead the store, drive accessory sales, and perform ear piercings while keeping the shop looking great. Nice fit if you love fashion, trends, and a fun, youth-focused retail vibe.
Relationship Banker I – Blue Ridge, MO
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Blue Ridge area, Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $20.25–$24.75/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus
Build relationships with branch customers, open accounts, and recommend banking and digital tools. Great step if you want a long-term banking career and are open to NMLS registration.
EyeCare Advisor
- Employer: LensCrafters
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
Welcome patients, handle pre-exam testing, explain services, and connect the doctor’s office with the retail side. Good for detail-oriented people who like both customer service and healthcare.
Eyecare Sales Associate
- Employer: LensCrafters
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
Help patients choose frames and lenses, fit glasses, and run sales at the point of sale. Strong choice if you enjoy sales and want to learn the optical world.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—KC roles with good pay and benefits tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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