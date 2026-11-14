Kansas City’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level helpers to six-figure leaders. If you like working with your hands (or running the crew that does), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: PAR Electrical Contractors, LLC

PAR Electrical Contractors, LLC Location: North Kansas City metro shop (off 136th St)

North Kansas City metro shop (off 136th St) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (union contractor with full benefits)

Not listed (union contractor with full benefits) Why it’s interesting: Hands-on welding and fabrication for major outside electrical infrastructure projects. 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision, life, and disability, plus 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and training.

Employer: Wiese USA

Location: Kansas City, MO (travel to customer sites)

Kansas City, MO (travel to customer sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Outdoor, hands-on work installing and repairing loading dock gear and commercial doors. Great fit if you’re mechanically minded, okay with heights and weather, and want steady field work with an 80+ year company.

Employer: Tepa Companies

Location: Kansas City, MO (Construction Midwest Region, travel to sites)

Kansas City, MO (Construction Midwest Region, travel to sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $130,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Lead vertical construction projects from pre-con to close-out, with a focus on safety and quality. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, disability, tuition reimbursement) and bonus points if you have USACE experience.

Employer: TelCom Construction, LLC

Location: Based in Kansas City, MO (traveling role)

Based in Kansas City, MO (traveling role) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00 – $40.00 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Run crews, operate heavy equipment, and keep telecom projects on schedule while traveling. Weekly pay, PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, education reimbursement, and more.

Employer: ALM Ventures LLC dba PatchMaster Serving Kansas City

Location: Kansas City Metro (on the road)

Kansas City Metro (on the road) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Great starter role if you want into the trades. You’ll assist techs, learn drywall install/finishing and painting, and can grow into a skilled finisher. Weekly pay, 401(k) with match, mileage, phone allowance, lunch stipend, PTO, bonuses, tools provided.

Employer: IBC Carpentry

Location: Kansas City, MO (in-office)

Kansas City, MO (in-office) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Office-based role for someone who knows interiors and numbers. You’ll read plans, build bids for finish carpentry (Divisions 6, 8, 10, 12), work with Bluebeam/Takeoff, and help win work for a local commercial contractor. 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO.

Employer: ALM Ventures LLC dba PatchMaster Serving Kansas City

Location: Kansas City Metro (on the road)

Kansas City Metro (on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour , plus possible profit-sharing bonuses after 90 days

, plus possible Why it’s interesting: For experienced finishers (5+ years) who can match textures and paint clean lines. You’ll handle repairs across the metro with 401(k), 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time/other (in-person)

Full-time/other (in-person) Pay: $29.47 – $35.49 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Solid pay for techs who can handle diagnostics, brakes, suspension, transmissions, and diesel work. Dental, vision, retirement plan, referral bonus, and professional development support included.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.