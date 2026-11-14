Kansas City is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings, hotels, and communities in top shape. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: Holmes Murphy

Holmes Murphy Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role caring for office space and building systems with routine maintenance, repairs, and inventory work. Good fit if you have 2–4 years’ maintenance experience, can handle light carpentry/painting, and like a mix of projects plus strong benefits (401k profit sharing, tuition help, generous PTO).

Employer: Midas Hospitality

Midas Hospitality Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel maintenance role covering guest rooms, public areas, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and general repairs. Great if you like variety, can work a flexible schedule (weekends/holidays), and want access to benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and hotel/travel discounts.

Employer: The Dalmark Group

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$19 per hour

Apartment community role focused on grounds, janitorial work, basic repairs, and turning units. Monday–Friday 8:00am–5:00pm, with on-call for emergencies. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more; requires 1 year of apartment maintenance experience.

Employer: KMG Hotels

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time hotel housekeeping role cleaning and prepping guest rooms and public areas. Good for someone reliable, detail-focused, and comfortable in a fast-paced hotel; no prior hotel experience required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.