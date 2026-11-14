Kansas City’s engineering scene is busy right now, with roles from entry-level civil to national practice leaders. If you’re in A/E and open to a move, this week has some strong options.

Employer: W3Global (consulting engineering firm)

W3Global (consulting engineering firm) Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on planning and design for local roads and highways around KC, from geometrics to traffic and safety analysis. Good fit if you have roadway/traffic design software skills and want a mix of office collaboration and some work-from-home.

Employer: Jet Midwest

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing troubleshooting, teardown, repair, and certification of aircraft engines and components under FAA regs. Best for experienced A&P mechanics (5+ years) with a current FAA A&P license and strong large-aircraft engine background.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Any U.S. location – includes Kansas City, MO (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,600 – $162,300 base

Lead plumbing design for heavy industrial and advanced manufacturing/data center projects, from criteria and layouts to specs and coordination. Ideal if you have 8+ years plumbing design experience, know the codes cold, and want big, complex projects with strong benefits.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Kansas City, MO (among several options)

(among several options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,500 – $177,300 expected (all locations)

Lead and support utility distribution grid modernization work—FLISR, volt-var optimization, ADMS, DER, and resiliency programs. Great for an electrical engineer with 7–10 years experience who likes complex studies, client-facing work, and being a go-to technical resource.

Employer: HDR

Location: Kansas City, MO (and other major U.S. offices)

(and other major U.S. offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Typically $150,000 – $220,000+ (range varies by location; some postings note up to $230,000+)

High-level leadership role guiding HDR’s mechanical engineering practice across North America—strategy, technical standards, quality, and thought leadership. A fit if you’re a PE with 10+ years on large, complex buildings and a track record as a recognized technical leader.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level to early-career civil role (0–2 years) supporting site/civil and land development projects—grading, stormwater, permitting, and more. Good for recent grads with a BS in Civil, 3.0+ GPA, and EIT/FE (or working on it) who want strong training and variety.

Employer: Randstad USA (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $115,000 – $130,000 per year

Hybrid sales + structural engineering role leading preconstruction and estimates for complex pre-engineered and hybrid steel buildings. Best for a licensed PE with 10+ years in structural steel design plus estimating/sales experience who enjoys client work and technical problem-solving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these firms are growing and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.