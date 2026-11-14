Kansas City’s finance scene is busy right now – from entry‑level analysts to partner‑track leaders, there’s a lot moving. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Old Republic Surety Company

Old Republic Surety Company Location: Kansas City, MO (Hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $100,000–$125,000 + bonus

This senior underwriting role mixes relationship‑building, travel, and strategic bond decisions. Great fit if you want a stable company, strong benefits, and a 37.5‑hour workweek with hybrid flexibility.

Employer: HNTB

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time

Lead the AP team for a major infrastructure firm, including offshore staff and ERP processes. Good for someone who enjoys people leadership, process improvement, and owning close/reporting routines.

Employer: Center for Developmentally Disabled (CDD)

Location: Kansas City, MO (On‑site)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: $21.20–$23.18/hour

Hands‑on AP role at a mission‑driven nonprofit with a steady Monday–Friday schedule. You’ll handle payables, reconciliations, and 1099s while supporting services for people with developmental disabilities.

Employer: EY

Location: Kansas City, MO / Anywhere in US (Hybrid)

Type: Full‑time, client‑serving

Full‑time, client‑serving Base Salary Range (US): $147,400–$336,800

High‑level tax leadership role focused on real estate, hospitality, and construction clients. Ideal if you’re a CPA or attorney with deep real estate tax experience and want to lead complex, tech‑enabled compliance work.

Employer: Jobot (for a top public accounting firm)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $150,000–$400,000

Partner‑track (or current partner) opportunity for a seasoned CPA with 10–15+ years in public audit. Strong fit if you want to grow a book of business while keeping an eye on work‑life balance.

Employer: StoneX Group Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO (On‑site)

Type: Full‑time

Entry‑level financial markets role supporting energy brokers with orders, margin calls, and account paperwork. Good launchpad into trading/commodities if you’re Excel‑savvy and can earn your Series 3 quickly.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO (Predominantly remote)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary Range: $97,600–$162,800

Lead a portfolio of finance systems, from enhancements to integrations, for a major professional services firm. Great for someone who blends accounting/finance knowledge with systems, data, and project leadership.

Employer: Jobot (for a public accounting firm)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $100,000–$170,000

Mid‑ to senior‑level CPA role managing multiple audit engagements. Nice option if you want strong client exposure, clear growth toward partner, and a firm that talks openly about work‑life balance.

Employer: Worcester Communities

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time

Real estate analyst role underwriting multifamily deals, building models, and supporting acquisitions and asset management. Perfect if you love Excel, deal analysis, and learning the investment side of apartments.

Employer: UMB Financial Corporation

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Comp Range: $67,869–$99,836

Lead a collaborative asset servicing team handling complex securities and cash movements. Good match for someone with bank operations experience who enjoys coaching a team and improving processes.

Employer: Old Republic Surety Company / Old Republic International

Location: Kansas City, MO (Hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $100,000–$125,000 + bonus

Same Senior Surety Underwriter opportunity as above, listed via Indeed. Use whichever posting works best for your application process.

Employer: Boulevard Brewing Company / Duvel Moortgat USA

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full‑time

Join the team behind Boulevard and Ommegang, handling AP/AR, journal entries, reconciliations, and month‑end close. Nice fit if you want solid accounting experience in a well‑known, product‑driven company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and interviews often open doors to other roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.