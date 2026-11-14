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Kansas City
💰 Kansas City Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $400K
12 days ago
Kansas City’s finance scene is busy right now – from entry‑level analysts to partner‑track leaders, there’s a lot moving. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Senior Surety Underwriter (Hybrid)
- Employer: Old Republic Surety Company
- Location: Kansas City, MO (Hybrid)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $100,000–$125,000 + bonus
This senior underwriting role mixes relationship‑building, travel, and strategic bond decisions. Great fit if you want a stable company, strong benefits, and a 37.5‑hour workweek with hybrid flexibility.
Accounts Payable Supervisor
- Employer: HNTB
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time
Lead the AP team for a major infrastructure firm, including offshore staff and ERP processes. Good for someone who enjoys people leadership, process improvement, and owning close/reporting routines.
Accounting Assistant / AP Specialist
- Employer: Center for Developmentally Disabled (CDD)
- Location: Kansas City, MO (On‑site)
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $21.20–$23.18/hour
Hands‑on AP role at a mission‑driven nonprofit with a steady Monday–Friday schedule. You’ll handle payables, reconciliations, and 1099s while supporting services for people with developmental disabilities.
Real Estate Tax Senior Manager – Global Compliance & Reporting
- Employer: EY
- Location: Kansas City, MO / Anywhere in US (Hybrid)
- Type: Full‑time, client‑serving
- Base Salary Range (US): $147,400–$336,800
High‑level tax leadership role focused on real estate, hospitality, and construction clients. Ideal if you’re a CPA or attorney with deep real estate tax experience and want to lead complex, tech‑enabled compliance work.
Audit Partner
- Employer: Jobot (for a top public accounting firm)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $150,000–$400,000
Partner‑track (or current partner) opportunity for a seasoned CPA with 10–15+ years in public audit. Strong fit if you want to grow a book of business while keeping an eye on work‑life balance.
Trade Associate – Energy
- Employer: StoneX Group Inc.
- Location: Kansas City, MO (On‑site)
- Type: Full‑time
Entry‑level financial markets role supporting energy brokers with orders, margin calls, and account paperwork. Good launchpad into trading/commodities if you’re Excel‑savvy and can earn your Series 3 quickly.
Financial Systems Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Kansas City, MO (Predominantly remote)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary Range: $97,600–$162,800
Lead a portfolio of finance systems, from enhancements to integrations, for a major professional services firm. Great for someone who blends accounting/finance knowledge with systems, data, and project leadership.
Audit Manager
- Employer: Jobot (for a public accounting firm)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $100,000–$170,000
Mid‑ to senior‑level CPA role managing multiple audit engagements. Nice option if you want strong client exposure, clear growth toward partner, and a firm that talks openly about work‑life balance.
Financial Analyst – Real Estate
- Employer: Worcester Communities
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time
Real estate analyst role underwriting multifamily deals, building models, and supporting acquisitions and asset management. Perfect if you love Excel, deal analysis, and learning the investment side of apartments.
Asset Services Manager – Trust & Custody Operations
- Employer: UMB Financial Corporation
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time
- Comp Range: $67,869–$99,836
Lead a collaborative asset servicing team handling complex securities and cash movements. Good match for someone with bank operations experience who enjoys coaching a team and improving processes.
Senior Surety Underwriter (Hybrid)
- Employer: Old Republic Surety Company / Old Republic International
- Location: Kansas City, MO (Hybrid)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $100,000–$125,000 + bonus
Same Senior Surety Underwriter opportunity as above, listed via Indeed. Use whichever posting works best for your application process.
Staff Accountant
- Employer: Boulevard Brewing Company / Duvel Moortgat USA
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full‑time
Join the team behind Boulevard and Ommegang, handling AP/AR, journal entries, reconciliations, and month‑end close. Nice fit if you want solid accounting experience in a well‑known, product‑driven company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and interviews often open doors to other roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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