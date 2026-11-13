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🏘️ Kansas City Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings
Kansas City’s planning and development scene is busy right now, from big utility projects to community housing and tech infrastructure. Here are a few solid roles if you like shaping how land and buildings get used.
Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) Environmental Lead
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Kansas City, MO (role can sit in multiple HDR offices)
- Salary: $175,000 – $240,000+ depending on location and experience
- Type: Full-time
Lead environmental planning and permitting for data centers, fiber networks, and other digital infrastructure worldwide. This is a senior, strategy-heavy role where you’ll guide land use, entitlements, and regulatory approvals while mentoring teams and helping grow HDR’s global TMT practice.
Property Manager
- Employer: Tenle
- Location: Kansas City, MO 64106 (in person)
- Salary: $56,000 – $68,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Oversee a multifamily property, from resident relations and leasing to renovations and maintenance. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of property management experience, like leading a team, and want clear performance goals (occupancy, renewals, reviews) plus solid benefits.
Sr Manager Real Estate Services
- Employer: Evergy
- Location: Kansas City, MO (also supports Topeka & Wichita, some travel)
- Salary: $130,300 – $217,100
- Type: Full-time
Run Evergy’s Real Estate Services group that handles right-of-way, acquisitions, and land issues for power transmission, substations, and distribution projects. Ideal if you have 7+ years in right-of-way/real estate, love complex land deals, and want to lead managers and project teams.
Community/Property Manager – Affordable Housing
- Employer: Sustainable Management, Inc.
- Location: Kansas City, MO (in person)
- Salary: From $20.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Manage affordable housing communities with a focus on Missouri/Kansas LIHTC properties. Great if you know tax credit rules, have Yardi experience, and want a hands-on role keeping communities running smoothly.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on growth paths and requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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