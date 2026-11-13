Kansas City’s planning and development scene is busy right now, from big utility projects to community housing and tech infrastructure. Here are a few solid roles if you like shaping how land and buildings get used.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Kansas City, MO (role can sit in multiple HDR offices)

(role can sit in multiple HDR offices) Salary: $175,000 – $240,000+ depending on location and experience

depending on location and experience Type: Full-time

Lead environmental planning and permitting for data centers, fiber networks, and other digital infrastructure worldwide. This is a senior, strategy-heavy role where you’ll guide land use, entitlements, and regulatory approvals while mentoring teams and helping grow HDR’s global TMT practice.

Employer: Tenle

Location: Kansas City, MO 64106 (in person)

(in person) Salary: $56,000 – $68,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Oversee a multifamily property, from resident relations and leasing to renovations and maintenance. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of property management experience, like leading a team, and want clear performance goals (occupancy, renewals, reviews) plus solid benefits.

Employer: Evergy

Location: Kansas City, MO (also supports Topeka & Wichita, some travel)

(also supports Topeka & Wichita, some travel) Salary: $130,300 – $217,100

Type: Full-time

Run Evergy’s Real Estate Services group that handles right-of-way, acquisitions, and land issues for power transmission, substations, and distribution projects. Ideal if you have 7+ years in right-of-way/real estate, love complex land deals, and want to lead managers and project teams.

Employer: Sustainable Management, Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO (in person)

(in person) Salary: From $20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Manage affordable housing communities with a focus on Missouri/Kansas LIHTC properties. Great if you know tax credit rules, have Yardi experience, and want a hands-on role keeping communities running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on growth paths and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.