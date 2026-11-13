Kansas City’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who know real estate, risk, and compliance. If you’ve got law firm or property experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (for a top AmLaw 100 firm)

Jobot (for a top AmLaw 100 firm) Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: $90,000 – $130,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Support attorneys on lender-side commercial real estate loan closings—title, survey, zoning, and due diligence. Great fit if you have 5+ years as a commercial real estate paralegal, can juggle multiple closings, and like working directly with clients, title companies, and surveyors. Strong benefits, PTO, and a large national team.

Employer: Lathrop GPM LLP

Location: Kansas City, MO (also hiring in Minneapolis, MN and San Jose, CA)

(also hiring in Minneapolis, MN and San Jose, CA) Salary: Range listed for MN and CA only: $65,000 – $98,000 depending on location/experience (actual KC pay not specified)

Range listed for only: depending on location/experience (actual KC pay not specified) Type: Full-time, hybrid environment

Help run the firm’s client and matter intake and conflicts checks—review new business forms, research prospective clients, screen for conflicts and sanctions, and support risk management. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years in conflicts or new business intake at a law firm and enjoy detailed research and analysis.

Application window: Anticipated to close on or after November 23, 2026

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Listed in Kansas City, MO; role supports HQ in Columbia, MO (remote from HQ per posting)

Listed in Kansas City, MO; role supports HQ in (remote from HQ per posting) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead commercial real estate closings (purchases, sales, leases, sale-leasebacks, acquisitions) and advise on site selection, title, survey, zoning, and environmental due diligence. Best for someone with 5+ years in legal/property transactions, title work, or real estate closings who likes cross-team work and improving processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.