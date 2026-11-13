Kansas City’s keeping its buildings, hospitals, and airports busy—and that means steady work for people who like fixing, cleaning, and caring for facilities.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring now around Kansas City, MO:

Employer: Hotel Lotus

Hotel Lotus Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15–$17/hour

Turn guest rooms into spotless, welcoming spaces—make beds, clean bathrooms, restock supplies, and keep common areas tidy at a busy hotel near the Truman Sports Complex.

Employer: Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Support complex maintenance projects and utility systems for a secure federal site—ideal if you have 2+ years experience, strong data/maintenance skills, and can qualify for a DOE security clearance.

Employer: University of Missouri–Kansas City

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Up to $23.50/hour

Keep dental labs and clinics running by stocking supplies, moving equipment, and helping with basic dental equipment maintenance—comes with university benefits and steady hours.

Employer: Luxor Healthcare

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Focus on floor care in a healthcare setting—mopping, buffing, and detailed cleaning to keep resident areas safe, clean, and comfortable; 1–2 years floor-care experience preferred.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 8301 N Church Rd, Kansas City, MO 64158

8301 N Church Rd, Kansas City, MO 64158 Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19–$35/hour (plus possible shift premiums)

Operate heavy equipment, manage snow/ice removal, and oversee exterior maintenance and vendors—great fit if you have 2+ years landscaping/gardening, a clean driving record, and can pass a DOT physical.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Kansas City, MO (100% local travel to FAA sites)

Kansas City, MO (100% local travel to FAA sites) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $86,000–$138,000/year

Senior facilities role supporting FAA air traffic infrastructure—manage HVAC, power, cabling, and site security; requires 8+ years facilities experience and ability to obtain a Public Trust clearance.

Employer: Oshkosh AeroTech

Location: Kansas City, MO (MCI Airport)

Kansas City, MO (MCI Airport) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $24–$32/hour

Maintain and repair passenger loading bridges and airport equipment—hands-on mechanical and electrical work in an active airport environment, with benefits and 401(k).

Employer: Walkers Fresh Foods

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Deep-clean and sanitize equipment and production areas in a food plant—good for night-owl or flexible schedules, with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Economy Suites

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)

Full-time (30–40 hours/week) Pay: $16–$20/hour

Handle hotel repairs and preventive maintenance—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and light carpentry—keeping guest rooms and common areas safe and comfortable.

Employer: Case & Associates

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Range not listed (full-time with benefits)

Keep an apartment community looking sharp—trash pickup, pool care, light exterior repairs, snow/ice work—with rent discounts, health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) for full-time staff.

Employer: Hospitality America – Hampton Inn Downtown KC Crossroads

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (includes bonus potential)

Lead the hotel’s maintenance team—oversee HVAC, electrical, plumbing, pool care, and capital projects while still doing hands-on repairs; includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Research Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Entry-friendly hospital role focused on cleaning and infection prevention in patient areas, with access to strong healthcare benefits, PTO, retirement match, and tuition/loan support.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in your application while it’s fresh—KC facilities roles tend to fill fast when the pay and benefits are solid.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.