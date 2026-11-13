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🔧 Kansas City, MO Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Kansas City’s keeping its buildings, hospitals, and airports busy—and that means steady work for people who like fixing, cleaning, and caring for facilities.
Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring now around Kansas City, MO:
Housekeeping Room Attendant
- Employer: Hotel Lotus
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$17/hour
Turn guest rooms into spotless, welcoming spaces—make beds, clean bathrooms, restock supplies, and keep common areas tidy at a busy hotel near the Truman Sports Complex.
Facilities Analyst II
- Employer: Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support complex maintenance projects and utility systems for a secure federal site—ideal if you have 2+ years experience, strong data/maintenance skills, and can qualify for a DOE security clearance.
Maintenance Service Attendant, UMKC School of Dentistry
- Employer: University of Missouri–Kansas City
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $23.50/hour
Keep dental labs and clinics running by stocking supplies, moving equipment, and helping with basic dental equipment maintenance—comes with university benefits and steady hours.
EVS Floor Tech
- Employer: Luxor Healthcare
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Focus on floor care in a healthcare setting—mopping, buffing, and detailed cleaning to keep resident areas safe, clean, and comfortable; 1–2 years floor-care experience preferred.
Technician, Facility Services, Exterior Services – DOT
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 8301 N Church Rd, Kansas City, MO 64158
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$35/hour (plus possible shift premiums)
Operate heavy equipment, manage snow/ice removal, and oversee exterior maintenance and vendors—great fit if you have 2+ years landscaping/gardening, a clean driving record, and can pass a DOT physical.
Facilities Tech Support – FENS Central
- Employer: Peraton
- Location: Kansas City, MO (100% local travel to FAA sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $86,000–$138,000/year
Senior facilities role supporting FAA air traffic infrastructure—manage HVAC, power, cabling, and site security; requires 8+ years facilities experience and ability to obtain a Public Trust clearance.
Maintenance Mechanic – Kansas City International Airport
- Employer: Oshkosh AeroTech
- Location: Kansas City, MO (MCI Airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24–$32/hour
Maintain and repair passenger loading bridges and airport equipment—hands-on mechanical and electrical work in an active airport environment, with benefits and 401(k).
Sanitation Worker
- Employer: Walkers Fresh Foods
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Deep-clean and sanitize equipment and production areas in a food plant—good for night-owl or flexible schedules, with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.
Hotel Maintenance Engineer
- Employer: Economy Suites
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $16–$20/hour
Handle hotel repairs and preventive maintenance—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and light carpentry—keeping guest rooms and common areas safe and comfortable.
Porter/Groundskeeper
- Employer: Case & Associates
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range not listed (full-time with benefits)
Keep an apartment community looking sharp—trash pickup, pool care, light exterior repairs, snow/ice work—with rent discounts, health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) for full-time staff.
Chief Engineer
- Employer: Hospitality America – Hampton Inn Downtown KC Crossroads
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes bonus potential)
Lead the hotel’s maintenance team—oversee HVAC, electrical, plumbing, pool care, and capital projects while still doing hands-on repairs; includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).
EVS Technician
- Employer: Research Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Entry-friendly hospital role focused on cleaning and infection prevention in patient areas, with access to strong healthcare benefits, PTO, retirement match, and tuition/loan support.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in your application while it’s fresh—KC facilities roles tend to fill fast when the pay and benefits are solid.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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