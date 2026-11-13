Kansas City’s utilities and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on field work to senior consulting. Here are several roles worth a look this week.

Employer: GPRS

GPRS Location: Kansas City, MO (must live or move within 30–50 miles)

(must live or move within 30–50 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 base during training; typical earnings $85,000–$90,000/year with bonuses

You’ll run video pipe inspection (CCTV) projects to inspect underground water and sewer lines, working on different job sites with a lot of independence. Role includes a company vehicle, equipment, laptop, phone, day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and clear promotion tracks.

Employer: Electric Power Systems (EPS)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Great starter role if you want to break into power systems and substations. You’ll help test and maintain high/medium/low voltage equipment, travel for field work, and learn from senior techs, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, per diem for travel, tuition reimbursement, and paid technical training.

Employer: Spire

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role for someone with strong natural gas systems and operations knowledge. You’ll be the Oracle Field Services super-user, help lead I&C operations, write procedures, support emergencies, and sometimes cover supervisor duties, with a steady Monday–Friday, ~6:45 a.m.–3:45 p.m. schedule plus on-call rotation.

Employer: EY

Location: Kansas City, MO (role can be based anywhere in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time, Senior Consultant

Salary (US, non–high-cost offices): $104,800–$192,200

Ideal if you have 5+ years in Power & Utilities and want to stay in the industry on the consulting side. You’ll lead regulatory compliance and digital risk projects (ERP tools like SAP/Oracle/Maximo), guide clients on controls and operations, and mentor junior staff, with a broad benefits and paid time off package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.