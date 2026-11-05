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Basketball
Candi Whitaker Leads Next Chapter of Roos Basketball
7 days ago
Candi Whitaker has returned to UMKC to lead Roos women’s basketball, joining a coaching staff with deep UMKC ties that includes Sandra Abston and Chayla Cheadle, whose connections span coaching roles and family links to the university. Together, they are shaping the next chapter of the Roos women’s basketball program. More information: https://www.umkc.edu/news/posts/2026/november/candi-whitaker-brings-umkc-roots-to-womens-basketballs-next-chapter.html
This content is adapted from materials provided by UMKC
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