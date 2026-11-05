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Baseball
Three Royals Named Silver Slugger Finalists
5 days ago
Three Kansas City Royals players have been named finalists for the 2026 Silver Slugger Awards: shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., catcher Carter Jensen, and outfielder Jac Caglianone. More information: https://t.co/1QswTynowH
This content is adapted from materials provided by 98.1 KMBZ Kansas City
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