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Baseball

Three Royals Named Silver Slugger Finalists

5 days ago

Three Kansas City Royals players have been named finalists for the 2026 Silver Slugger Awards: shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., catcher Carter Jensen, and outfielder Jac Caglianone. More information: https://t.co/1QswTynowH

This content is adapted from materials provided by 98.1 KMBZ Kansas City

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