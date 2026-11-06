🎓 Kansas City Education Jobs With Multiple Teaching & Coaching Roles

Kansas City’s education scene is busy right now—from colleges to youth programs, there are solid options if you like teaching, coaching, or supporting students.

Here are several standout roles hiring in Kansas City, MO and nearby:

Employer: Metropolitan Community College–Kansas City

Metropolitan Community College–Kansas City Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Temporary / Adjunct (Pool Position)

Salary: Not listed

Teach EMS courses at one of the region’s key community colleges. Great fit if you’re a paramedic, RN, or physician with at least 2 years of clinical experience and want flexible teaching loads while shaping future first responders.

Employer: Pembroke Hill School

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time, School Year (Aug–May)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience and degree (exact amount not listed)

Teach grades 6–8 math (pre-algebra, Algebra I, geometry) starting August 2027. You’ll get small class sizes, strong benefits, retirement match up to 8%, tuition remission, and free lunch in a well-resourced independent school.

Employer: FITNKC

Location: Parkville / North Kansas City, MO (in-person)

Parkville / North Kansas City, MO (in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$35 per class; $30–$45 per personal training session

Coach group classes and personal training in a community-focused functional fitness gym. Flexible schedule (mornings, evenings, weekends), profit-sharing opportunities, and support for continuing education and certifications.

Employer: University of Missouri–Kansas City (UMKC)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50–$22.00 per hour

Coordinate campus visits, group tours, and Welcome Center operations for UMKC. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree and at least 1 year of experience in events, office management, or higher ed. Includes university benefits, retirement, and generous leave. Best consideration deadline: November 20, 2026.

Employer: Kansas City University

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Full-time Staff

Salary: Not listed

Support the M.S. in Biomedical Sciences programs with scheduling, student support, events, and accreditation tasks. Great for someone with 2–3 years of admin/office experience, strong organization skills, and an interest in higher education.

Employer: USA Ninja Challenge

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Coach kids through obstacle courses and movement skills while building their confidence. Daytime availability on Tuesdays and Thursdays, plus some nights and weekends. Room to grow into more hours and leadership roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.