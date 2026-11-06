🏥 Kansas City Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Remote Roles

Kansas City’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re bedside, dental, lab, or more tech/remote. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: University Health KC

University Health KC Location: UH Lakewood Medical Center, Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 6:45am–7:15pm

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy ER caring for patients with acute and chronic conditions. Great fit if you’re an RN who likes fast-paced teamwork, mentoring students, and being involved in committees and education.

Employer: Research Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Research Medical Center (HCA Healthcare) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced RNs (eligible candidates)

Step into a leadership-style role on a Med Surg unit—overseeing patient flow, supporting staff, and helping drive quality outcomes. Comes with a big health/retirement benefits package and strong education support.

Employer: PDS Health / Liberty Oaks Dental Group

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.50–$23.00/hour

Help patients understand treatment plans and payment options while keeping dentists’ schedules full. Good for someone organized, people-focused, and interested in dentistry and insurance.

Employer: University Health KC

University Health KC Location: UH Behavioral Health, North Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 2 shifts/weekend, 7:00pm–7:30am (24 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Provide compassionate inpatient psych nursing care on weekend nights. Ideal if you’re an RN who likes behavioral health, collaborative teams, and a consistent weekend schedule.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Kansas City, MO (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Estimated Pay: $2,103/week (package estimate)

Progressive Care travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel perks. Great if you want high pay plus adventure.

Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group

Location: Kansas City, MO (Saint Luke’s Hospital & regional NICUs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, sign-on bonus, relocation, tuition reimbursement

Join a respected regional NICU program (Level II–IIIB units) with strong mentorship for new grads and growth opportunities. Perfect if you’re an APRN ready to specialize or advance in neonatology.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform CT scans, start IV contrast, and work closely with radiologists in a fast-paced setting. Good match if you’re detail-oriented and comfortable with both tech and patient care.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

Location: Kansas City, MO (District role, multiple sites)

Type: Permanent, Full-time (Federal)

Salary: Includes locality pay (exact amount not listed)

Lead the district’s occupational health nursing program across a wide geographic area. Federal role with potential PCS, relocation/recruitment incentives, and student loan repayment possible.

Employer: Heartland Dental – New Mark Dental Care

Location: Kansas City, MO (North Oak Traffic Way)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

No dental experience? This role offers on-the-job training, solid benefits, and a steady Monday–Thursday schedule supporting hygienists chairside.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote from Kansas City, MO

Type: Hourly Contract, 10–40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed (hourly contract)

Use your hospital data governance and HIPAA expertise to review and improve AI-generated content. Fully remote, flexible hours—great for informatics, HIM, or governance pros.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote from Kansas City, MO

Type: Hourly Contract, 10–40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed (hourly contract)

Evaluate AI outputs related to EHRs, data pipelines, and clinical workflows. Ideal if you’ve worked with health data and want flexible, remote project work.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Kansas City, MO (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Estimated Pay: $2,153/week (package estimate)

Operating Room travel contract with day-one benefits, housing options, and travel reimbursement. Great for experienced OR RNs wanting strong pay and flexibility.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Kansas City, MO (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Estimated Pay: $2,032/week (package estimate)

Telemetry/PCU-style travel role with weekly pay and full benefits from day one. Good if you have at least 2 years recent hospital experience and want a solid-paying contract.

Employer: University Health KC

University Health KC Location: University Health Truman Medical Center, Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Work in a specialty clinic serving LGBTQ and infectious disease patients—either as a certified MA or LPN. Mix of hands-on clinical tasks, patient education, and EMR work in a mission-driven setting.

Employer: University Health KC

University Health KC Location: University Health 4 (UH4), Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes role making sure physicians are properly credentialed and privileged. Great for detail-oriented admins with prior credentialing or managed care experience.

Employer: Jet Dental

Location: Based in Kansas City, MO, traveling across MO & nearby states

Type: Contract/Temporary/Part-time or Full-time (varies)

Pay: $60–$65/hour

Mobile dental hygiene work at corporate sites—lots of travel, variety, and high hourly pay. Best for RDHs who like change, community outreach, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Polaris Health and Wellness / The Hilltop at Blue River

Location: South Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead infection prevention in a nursing/rehab setting—surveillance, staff education, and outbreak management. LVN/LPN or RN with infection control interest or experience is a strong fit.

Employer: Saint Luke’s Hospital

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, Day shift (6:00am–6:30pm, 3 days/week)

Salary: Not listed

Collect specimens, perform point-of-care tests, and support the lab with LIS/EMR documentation. Good entry point if you have some phlebotomy or lab experience and like patient interaction.

Employer: Seth Rush DDS MS LLC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: In-person, schedule Tues–Fri 7:30am–5:30pm (flexible options)

Pay: From $50/hour, plus health, dental, PTO, retirement

One-hour appointments, modern tools, and a patient-first (not salesy) approach. Great for hygienists who want time to do thorough care and a 4-day work week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.