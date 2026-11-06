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Kansas City
🏥 Kansas City Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Remote Roles
8 days ago
Kansas City’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re bedside, dental, lab, or more tech/remote. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Clinical Nurse RN – Emergency Department (Day Shift)
- Employer: University Health KC
- Location: UH Lakewood Medical Center, Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 6:45am–7:15pm
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a busy ER caring for patients with acute and chronic conditions. Great fit if you’re an RN who likes fast-paced teamwork, mentoring students, and being involved in committees and education.
RN Clinical Nurse Coordinator – Med Surg
- Employer: Research Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed, $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced RNs (eligible candidates)
Step into a leadership-style role on a Med Surg unit—overseeing patient flow, supporting staff, and helping drive quality outcomes. Comes with a big health/retirement benefits package and strong education support.
Healthcare Coordinator – Dental Treatment & Finance
- Employer: PDS Health / Liberty Oaks Dental Group
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.50–$23.00/hour
Help patients understand treatment plans and payment options while keeping dentists’ schedules full. Good for someone organized, people-focused, and interested in dentistry and insurance.
Inpatient Behavioral Health Clinical Nurse – RN, Weekend Nights
- Employer: University Health KC
- Location: UH Behavioral Health, North Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, 2 shifts/weekend, 7:00pm–7:30am (24 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide compassionate inpatient psych nursing care on weekend nights. Ideal if you’re an RN who likes behavioral health, collaborative teams, and a consistent weekend schedule.
Travel PCU RN – Nights – $2,103/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Kansas City, MO (Travel assignment)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Estimated Pay: $2,103/week (package estimate)
Progressive Care travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel perks. Great if you want high pay plus adventure.
Neonatal Nurse Practitioner (NNP)
- Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group
- Location: Kansas City, MO (Saint Luke’s Hospital & regional NICUs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, sign-on bonus, relocation, tuition reimbursement
Join a respected regional NICU program (Level II–IIIB units) with strong mentorship for new grads and growth opportunities. Perfect if you’re an APRN ready to specialize or advance in neonatology.
CT Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform CT scans, start IV contrast, and work closely with radiologists in a fast-paced setting. Good match if you’re detail-oriented and comfortable with both tech and patient care.
Nurse (Occupational Health) – US Army Corps of Engineers
- Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers
- Location: Kansas City, MO (District role, multiple sites)
- Type: Permanent, Full-time (Federal)
- Salary: Includes locality pay (exact amount not listed)
Lead the district’s occupational health nursing program across a wide geographic area. Federal role with potential PCS, relocation/recruitment incentives, and student loan repayment possible.
Hygiene Assistant – Entry-Level Dental
- Employer: Heartland Dental – New Mark Dental Care
- Location: Kansas City, MO (North Oak Traffic Way)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
No dental experience? This role offers on-the-job training, solid benefits, and a steady Monday–Thursday schedule supporting hygienists chairside.
Hospital Health Data Governance Lead (AI Training)
- Employer: Alignerr
- Location: Remote from Kansas City, MO
- Type: Hourly Contract, 10–40 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed (hourly contract)
Use your hospital data governance and HIPAA expertise to review and improve AI-generated content. Fully remote, flexible hours—great for informatics, HIM, or governance pros.
Health Informatics Analyst (AI Training)
- Employer: Alignerr
- Location: Remote from Kansas City, MO
- Type: Hourly Contract, 10–40 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed (hourly contract)
Evaluate AI outputs related to EHRs, data pipelines, and clinical workflows. Ideal if you’ve worked with health data and want flexible, remote project work.
Travel OR RN – Days – $2,153/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Kansas City, MO (Travel assignment)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Estimated Pay: $2,153/week (package estimate)
Operating Room travel contract with day-one benefits, housing options, and travel reimbursement. Great for experienced OR RNs wanting strong pay and flexibility.
Travel PCU RN – Days – $2,032/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Kansas City, MO (Travel assignment)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Estimated Pay: $2,032/week (package estimate)
Telemetry/PCU-style travel role with weekly pay and full benefits from day one. Good if you have at least 2 years recent hospital experience and want a solid-paying contract.
Medical Assistant (MA) or LPN – LGBTQ & Infectious Disease Clinic
- Employer: University Health KC
- Location: University Health Truman Medical Center, Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a specialty clinic serving LGBTQ and infectious disease patients—either as a certified MA or LPN. Mix of hands-on clinical tasks, patient education, and EMR work in a mission-driven setting.
Credentialist II – Medical Staff
- Employer: University Health KC
- Location: University Health 4 (UH4), Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Behind-the-scenes role making sure physicians are properly credentialed and privileged. Great for detail-oriented admins with prior credentialing or managed care experience.
Traveling Registered Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Jet Dental
- Location: Based in Kansas City, MO, traveling across MO & nearby states
- Type: Contract/Temporary/Part-time or Full-time (varies)
- Pay: $60–$65/hour
Mobile dental hygiene work at corporate sites—lots of travel, variety, and high hourly pay. Best for RDHs who like change, community outreach, and flexible schedules.
Infection Prevention & Control Nurse
- Employer: Polaris Health and Wellness / The Hilltop at Blue River
- Location: South Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead infection prevention in a nursing/rehab setting—surveillance, staff education, and outbreak management. LVN/LPN or RN with infection control interest or experience is a strong fit.
Lab Support Technician / Phlebotomist
- Employer: Saint Luke’s Hospital
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (6:00am–6:30pm, 3 days/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Collect specimens, perform point-of-care tests, and support the lab with LIS/EMR documentation. Good entry point if you have some phlebotomy or lab experience and like patient interaction.
Registered Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Seth Rush DDS MS LLC
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: In-person, schedule Tues–Fri 7:30am–5:30pm (flexible options)
- Pay: From $50/hour, plus health, dental, PTO, retirement
One-hour appointments, modern tools, and a patient-first (not salesy) approach. Great for hygienists who want time to do thorough care and a 4-day work week.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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