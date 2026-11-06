📋 Kansas City Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kansas City’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with solid office roles across construction, insurance, higher ed, and community services. If you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and like helping things run smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Engineering

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.35–$34.00/hour + year-end bonus potential and benefits

Deadline: October 30, 2026

You’ll support project managers with all the paperwork and tracking that keeps construction projects moving—from bids to closeout. Great fit if you’re strong with MS Office, love organizing documents, and want to grow in the construction industry.

Employer: HUB International

Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid – 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay with benefits, retirement match, PTO)

Support account managers on commercial insurance accounts—data entry, certificates, renewals, and client paperwork. Good for someone with 3+ years admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and interest in the insurance world.

Employer: H&R Block

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, in-office 5 days/week

Salary: Not listed

High-level support role for two senior executives—heavy calendar management, meeting prep, travel, and follow-up on priorities. Best for someone with 5+ years supporting C‑suite or senior leaders, who can juggle fast-changing demands and handle confidential info.

Employer: Mid America Assistance Coalition (MAAC)

Location: Kansas City, MO (in office)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm

Salary: $17.00–$18.00/hour (about $33K–$35K/year, 37.5 hrs/week)

Help process energy assistance applications for low-income households in Clay, Jackson, and Platte Counties. Good match if you have customer service + data entry experience, are comfortable in Excel, and want a role that directly supports the community.

Employer: Kansas City University

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide high-level support to the Vice Provost of Research and Dean, College of Biosciences, including calendar management, research admin support, budgets, and special projects. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of executive-level admin experience, especially in higher ed or research.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.