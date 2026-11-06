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📋 Kansas City Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings
Kansas City’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with solid office roles across construction, insurance, higher ed, and community services. If you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and like helping things run smoothly, these are worth a look.
Project Coordinator
Employer: U.S. Engineering
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $24.35–$34.00/hour + year-end bonus potential and benefits
Deadline: October 30, 2026
You’ll support project managers with all the paperwork and tracking that keeps construction projects moving—from bids to closeout. Great fit if you’re strong with MS Office, love organizing documents, and want to grow in the construction industry.
Account Administrator, Commercial Lines
Employer: HUB International
Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid – 3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay with benefits, retirement match, PTO)
Support account managers on commercial insurance accounts—data entry, certificates, renewals, and client paperwork. Good for someone with 3+ years admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and interest in the insurance world.
Senior Executive Assistant to CMO and CPO
Employer: H&R Block
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time, in-office 5 days/week
Salary: Not listed
High-level support role for two senior executives—heavy calendar management, meeting prep, travel, and follow-up on priorities. Best for someone with 5+ years supporting C‑suite or senior leaders, who can juggle fast-changing demands and handle confidential info.
LIHEAP Support Specialist
Employer: Mid America Assistance Coalition (MAAC)
Location: Kansas City, MO (in office)
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm
Salary: $17.00–$18.00/hour (about $33K–$35K/year, 37.5 hrs/week)
Help process energy assistance applications for low-income households in Clay, Jackson, and Platte Counties. Good match if you have customer service + data entry experience, are comfortable in Excel, and want a role that directly supports the community.
Executive Administrative Assistant
Employer: Kansas City University
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Provide high-level support to the Vice Provost of Research and Dean, College of Biosciences, including calendar management, research admin support, budgets, and special projects. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of executive-level admin experience, especially in higher ed or research.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.