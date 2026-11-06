💰 Kansas City Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings

Kansas City’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from senior leadership to patient-facing money help. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Benskin Talent Partners (confidential public finance org)

Benskin Talent Partners (confidential public finance org) Location: Downtown Kansas City, MO (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Senior leadership role with a clear path to Director of Finance at a mission-driven public finance organization managing a multibillion-dollar balance sheet. You’ll lead teams handling debt, MBS, investments, and disbursements, help close bond issues, present to boards, and guide an accounting system conversion. Strong fit if you have public accounting experience, enjoy complex audits, and want impact plus pension, generous leave, 13 holidays, and paid parking.

Employer: MYERS AND STAUFFER

Location: Kansas City, MO 64112 (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Full-time

Lead the daily operations of the accounting department, including AP/AR, project accounting, and month- and year-end close. You’ll manage staff, own key GL functions, support audits, and drive process improvements. Great for someone with 5+ years of progressive accounting experience, strong GAAP knowledge, and Excel skills who wants hybrid work plus a 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Swope Health

Location: Kansas City, MO (multiple sites)

(multiple sites) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Help patients understand insurance, costs, and payment options so they can get care without surprise bills. You’ll verify coverage, set up payment plans, explain statements, and support financial assistance applications, all while keeping compliance in check. Good match if you have 2+ years in healthcare financial counseling/billing/insurance, enjoy working with diverse communities, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off from day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often consider related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.