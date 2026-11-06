🤝 Kansas City Community Jobs: Multiple Roles Helping Local Families

Kansas City has some strong openings right now if you like helping people face-to-face. These roles are all about housing, youth, families, and daily support.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care and Hospice

Phoenix Home Care and Hospice Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Work one-on-one with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. Flexible scheduling, weekly direct deposit, paid training, and medical options even for part-time.

Employer: Hope Faith - Homeless Assistance Campus

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Help people experiencing homelessness find and keep housing, from visiting units to navigating applications and leases. Comes with solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) and a mix of office, outreach, and case management work.

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $58,800 – $71,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Use your funeral director license to guide families through services with care and professionalism. Mix of family meetings, service planning, embalming, and coordination, plus a strong benefits package and some schedule flexibility.

Employer: Saint Luke’s – Crittenton Children’s Center

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time (Sun–Thu or Tue–Sat, varied hours)

(Sun–Thu or Tue–Sat, varied hours) Why it’s worth a look: Entry path into child welfare where you supervise parent–child visits, provide parenting education, and support family reunification. Good fit if you’re independent, flexible with hours, and want direct impact with kids and families.

Employer: The HALO Foundation

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38,000 – $42,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead programs for homeless and at-risk youth in a trauma-informed, youth-centered space. You’ll build relationships, run groups, track progress, and partner with schools and community orgs; benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply soon while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend who’s looking for meaningful work in KC.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.