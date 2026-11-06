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Kansas City
🛒 Kansas City Retail Jobs With Multiple $15–$28/hr Openings
8 days ago
Kansas City’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local favorites all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Home Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Walmart Supercenter #2955, 1701 W 133rd St, Kansas City, MO 64145
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
- Type: Full-Time or Part-Time (Opening, Morning, Mid-Shift, Closing)
- Help customers in the Home department, keep displays looking sharp, and enjoy strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Sea Life Kansas City: Guest Experience Host (Part-time)
- Employer: Merlin Entertainments
- Location: Kansas City, MO (SEA LIFE Kansas City Aquarium)
- Pay: $15.25/hour
- Type: Part-Time (varied shifts, including nights/weekends/holidays)
- Greet guests, work across admissions, retail, events, and more in a fun, high-energy aquarium setting, with perks like flexible hours, a 30% retail discount, free entry to Merlin attractions, and a competitive 401(k).
Seasonal Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Walmart Supercenter #4553, 11601 E US Highway 40, Kansas City, MO 64133
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + performance incentives and possible premiums
- Type: Full-Time (Seasonal) (Mid-Shift, Closing)
- Move and stock seasonal merchandise for major holidays, using your product knowledge and problem-solving skills, with access to Walmart’s full benefits and education programs.
Retail Sales Specialist
- Employer: Spectrum
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Pay: $18/hour base, up to $22.50/hour with commission and incentives
- Type: Full-Time
- Be the face of Spectrum in-store, selling internet, TV, and mobile services, building customer relationships, and earning commission plus perks like discounted or free services and a full benefits package.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 4149 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64116
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-Time
- Support daily store operations, lead and train associates, handle merchandising and cash, and help keep the store safe and organized, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Full Time – Sales Specialist – Flooring – Day
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Pay: Starting rate not listed (varies by experience and location)
- Type: Full-Time, Day Shift
- Guide customers on flooring projects, close sales, and coordinate installs while earning bonuses on performance, with health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.
Shift Lead
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour
- Type: Typically Full-Time (flexible hours; opens/closes store)
- Open and close the store, handle cash and refunds, coach team members, and keep the store running smoothly while enjoying PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and training programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for several roles at once.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.