📅 Graceland men’s basketball game in Kansas City Nov. 6

📅 Graceland Men’s Basketball at Avila (KC)

Graceland University’s men’s basketball team will play Avila (MO) in a KCAC/Heart Challenge matchup on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 3:00pm.

The game will be held at Mabee Fieldhouse in Kansas City, MO.

If you’re a Graceland fan or just enjoy college basketball, you can head to Mabee Fieldhouse that afternoon to cheer on the team.