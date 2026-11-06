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Basketball

📅 Graceland men’s basketball game in Kansas City Nov. 6

8 days ago
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📅 Graceland Men’s Basketball at Avila (KC)

Graceland University’s men’s basketball team will play Avila (MO) in a KCAC/Heart Challenge matchup on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 3:00pm.

The game will be held at Mabee Fieldhouse in Kansas City, MO.

If you’re a Graceland fan or just enjoy college basketball, you can head to Mabee Fieldhouse that afternoon to cheer on the team.

More Info: City of Lamoni

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